Andrew Scheer's Scary Climate Change Nightmare

For Andrew Scheer it must have seemed like a religious revelation, of the very wrong kind. The kind born in the hell of his own making.
For years he has tried to ignore the subject of climate change, and flagellated the very idea of a carbon tax as only a kooky Con could.
But then, like a Biblical deluge, it started raining, and raining, and flooding and flooding.
And the hapless Scheer was finally forced to admit that climate change is real.
Asked about link between recent flooding and climate change, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tells reporters "I absolutely accept the conclusions that experts have in this field when people point to climate change causing more extreme weather events." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5nuuDCshEN— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 29, 2019
But only, as Chantal Hébert points out, after seeing his "climate plan" submerged by the floodwaters.
It is not just huge swaths of ordinarily dry land in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick that were submerged as a result of a severe flooding this past weekend. So was a Conservative plan to belatedly put to rest queries about the tenor of the party’s climate policy.
Which less than six months away from an election could prove costly, even fatal.
Polls show a substantial cohort of voters will not support a party that does not come across as committed to address climate change.
Those same polls report that the environment in general and climate change in particular rank second only to the economy in the current priorities of the Canadian electorate.
Especially since that secret meeting with those Big Oil billionaires and their Koch brother and Trump buddies is sure to come back to haunt him.
As is his broken promise to have a climate plan ready by...um...yesterday.
It’s now been a full year since Andrew Scheer promised he would unveil a climate plan… and he’s putting it off again. Canadians know #ClimateAction can’t wait. https://t.co/F1Gqcg84A0 pic.twitter.com/hODAIlxzsB— Liberal Party (@liberal_party) April 29, 2019
And if or when he finally delivers his "climate plan" it will almost certainly look way too late, totally inadequate, or just plain pathetic...
And to make matters worse for Scheer and his ugly Con gang, waiting for a drier day isn't going to work either.
For as I pointed out yesterday, these days first come the floods, and then come the flames...
Scheer can run, but he can't hide from climate change. Or deny it any longer.
There is no guarantee that the upcoming federal campaign will be free of climate-driven emergencies. One way or another, it will be hard to avoid having a serious conversation about climate change come the next election.
And it will be the issue that destroys him.
Or melts him...
