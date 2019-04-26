Friday, April 26, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Oily Conspiracy (Continued)
In one of my last posts I looked at how Andrew Scheer and Big Oil were secretly working together to try to defeat Justin Trudeau.
In what can only be described as a sinister oily conspiracy.
And I predicted that Scheer and his Cons would pay a heavy political price for that perfidious behaviour.
And sure enough that's already happening.
The Liberals now have a shadowy target to shoot at.
The Minister for Democratic Institutions finds that secret meeting "concerning."
A secret meeting between Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and oil-industry executives is concerning because Canadians need full transparency from political parties leading up to next fall’s federal election, Minister for Democratic Institutions Karina Gould said on Thursday.
“I think it’s concerning that type of co-ordination would be going on, and I think it is concerning that it is happening behind closed doors in secret, and I think Canadians deserve more transparency to know what the intentions and objectives of their political leaders are," she said.
It's only a matter of time before Elections Canada is asked to investigate.
And as Campbell Clark points out, Scheer has left himself open to claims that he is in cahoots with Big Oil.
When Andrew Scheer agreed to be the keynote speaker at a closed-door event on April 11 where Conservative Party strategists spoke to oil industry executives about political campaigns, he goofed.
One reason it was a mistake is that the rest of Canada isn’t Alberta. Another is that oil-industry executives might be the least popular advocates for the oil patch. Above all, it makes it look like the Conservatives aren’t just sympathetic to the oil patch, they’re in a joint venture with oil execs.
The Cons know that, and they're scared shitless....
The people around Mr. Scheer apparently realize the whole thing doesn’t look great. That’s presumably why they didn’t tell anyone about it. They’re not eager to talk about it now.
And with good reason.
Some of the other items on the agenda included the Conservative Party lawyer, Arthur Hamilton, talking about using litigation as a tool to “get tough” on environmental NGOs and former Donald Trump aide Mike Roman talking about countering such groups through opposition research, which is the political euphemism for digging up dirt on adversaries.
For it sounds like the Cons are preparing for the dirtiest election in Canadian history.
And that all that oily copulation could prove fatal.
The problem isn’t the voters in Ontario or B.C. or Quebec who see the oil patch as big polluters to be shut rather than economic drivers. The Tories won’t get those votes, anyway. But there are a lot of other voters in those places who might be more sympathetic to Mr. Scheer’s arguments about the oil sector’s contribution to the economy – but not if they think he’s a spokesman for oil executives. And he has helped his opponents paint that picture.
Forget the fake scandal, now we've got a real one to use against the Cons all the way to the next election.
Justin Trudeau is going to ride it to another crushing majority.
And Andrew Scheer is going to drown in his own oily excrement...
Andrew Scheer, Big Oil, Con oil pimps, Election 2019, Oilscam
