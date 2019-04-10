Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Andrew Scheer, Faith Goldy, and the Right-Wing Extremists
It was one of the most grotesque interviews I have ever seen. Two right-wing Christian fanatics on the bigot Rebel, discussing why they could never support a harmless motion condemning islamophobia, not long after a gunman killed six Muslims in Quebec City.
And then cheerfully making plans to go duck hunting together.
Andrew Scheer and Faith Goldy's torrid on-air romance ended abruptly when Goldy was exposed as a neo-Nazi cheerleader at a deadly rally in Charlottesville.
But I'm sure the memories of their time together must have come flooding back the other day.
When Goldy and some of her far-right friends were banned from Facebook.
Facebook said on Monday that it would ban several far-right groups and figures in Canada, including Faith Goldy, who ran for mayor of Toronto last year, as part of the company’s widening crackdown on users who espouse white nationalism and other forms of hate.
The company, which owns Instagram, said the ban would also be applied to the Canadian Nationalist Front and its leader, Kevin Goudreau; the Aryan Strikeforce; the Wolves of Odin; and the Soldiers of Odin and one of its offshoots, the Canadian Infidels.
Scheer must have been shocked to see Goldy and so many of his supporters suddenly vanish...
Which explains why he refused to denounce them when the Trudeau government reminded him of the last time Goldy and him were seen together.
Federal Liberals are using Facebook's decision to ban a prominent white nationalist to reignite criticism of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's appearance at a controversial rally.
It's a response that the Tory leader called a "disgusting" attempt to divert attention away from the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
Instead Scheer claimed that the fake scandal was more important than his far-right views, and ignored this demand to apologize from Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould
"It is of note that the leader of the Official Opposition has been associated with the individual in question and we would call on him to apologize to Canadians, as well as to distance himself from these kinds of views," Gould said.
But the ugly fact is that Scheer has already had an enormous influence on the far-right movement in this country.
As you can hear, if you listen carefully to what a group of yellow vested extremists were shouting at Justin Trudeau the other day...
For it's clear that what is inflaming them the most is the alt-right conspiracy theory that has the U.N. and Trudeau conspiring together to "erase" our borders.
Which just happens to be the one Scheer has promoted the most...
In order to further stir up the ugly racism he has also encouraged.
Which as you know has led to an avalanche of murderous threats aimed at our decent prime minister.
And seem to reflect only too faithfully the diseased hatred Andrew Scheer seems to have for Justin Trudeau.
Even though CSIS has made it clear that violent right-wing extremism is a growing threat to this country.
The head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service says his agency is "more and more preoccupied" with the threat of violent right-wing extremism and white supremacists.
Which in my opinion makes Scheer totally unfit to run for office.
Forget the fake scandal, right-wing extremism will be one of the biggest issues of the election campaign.
And it will destroy Scheer and his Cons...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigotry, Election 2019, Faith Goldy
