Thursday, April 04, 2019
The Malignant Hypocrisy of Jody Wilson-Raybould
As I'm sure you know I have no time at all for Jody Wilson-Raybould. I never believed she was a saint, or a martyr to truth and justice.
Just a shabby Con tool in Liberal clothing.
And an aggressive self promoter, who with the help of the Con media, orchestrated a fake scandal to try to make Justin Trudeau pay for shuffling her out of her dream job.
But if this story is true, she really has hit rock bottom.
For as Bob Hepburn writes, the reason her career is now in tatters has less to do with Trudeau, and more to do with her own monstrous ego.
The best example of how her ego hurt her came when she took the extraordinary step of making four huge demands of Trudeau for her to remain in cabinet after the Globe and Mail published its report about how she felt pressured by Trudeau’s office to overrule federal prosecutors by offering a remediation agreement in the criminal case against SNC-Lavalin. According to a key Liberal insider, Wilson-Raybould’s four demands, all of which Trudeau had to accept, were:
First, that Gerald Butts, principal secretary to Trudeau, be fired. Butts resigned of his own will on Feb. 18, apparently feeling he had no choice despite his strong conviction that he had never pressured her.
Second, that Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick, who she had secretly recorded in a phone call, be fired. Wernick announced on March 18 that he will step down on April 19.
Third, that David Lametti, who succeeded her as justice minister and attorney general, be required to uphold her view on how to proceed against SNC-Lavalin.
Fourth, that Trudeau make a full apology to her and the entire Liberal caucus for what she claims was undue political interference and pressure on her in the SNC-Lavalin case by the prime minister, Butts and Wernick.
Which is absolutely outrageous, not just because it reeks of political blackmail. Or is yet another example of her incredible arrogance. Or makes it clear who was the real bully.
But also because her demand that David Lametti be required to uphold her view on what to do with SNC-Lavalin, would amount to nothing less than judicial interference in an ongoing prosecution.
Which just happens to be the same thing she has accused Trudeau of doing to her.
And is so hypocritical she should be laughed out of the House of Commons.
But does at least explain why she thought it was OK to secretly tape her creepy conversation with the decent Michael Wernick.
And the good news? Her career, which had once seemed so promising now lies in ruins.
Until the past few weeks, she was a dynamic force in Ottawa. She had the power to make a real difference for the causes and people she holds most dearly. Now, four years after she entered with so much hope and promise, all that’s gone.
Smouldering in the bottom of a dumpster, with only Andrew Scheer to sing her praises.
The filthy Con and serial liar who wouldn't know what the truth is if it jumped up and bit him.
And if he ever became Prime Minister would set back the cause of reconciliation by at least fifty years.
And the best news?
Justin Trudeau's decision to kick her and her BFF Jane Philpott out of the Liberal caucus, may give him the boost he needs to win the next election.
For Trudeau, who Wilson-Raybould and Philpott were clearly out to dethrone as Liberal leader, his decision to kick them out of caucus, belated though it was, may have given him some backbone and may in some way be a springboard to decisive leadership in the future.
Justin has been too nice, or too Canadian for too long.
But as I wrote the other day, the times they are a changing, and are uglier than ever.
So now would be a good time to put on the gloves again...
And hammer out another majority.
Way to go Jody!!!!
The fake scandal was a nightmare, but it will have a happy ending...
Labels: Con clowns, Fake Scandal, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Justin Trudeau
