Monday, April 08, 2019

How I Tried And Failed To Escape The Fake Scandal



As the Great Polar Bear God of the Great White North knows, I did everything I could this weekend to try to escape the fake scandal.

 I went over to the island and finished painting my friend's sailboat. I read a lot of stuff but nothing about Canadian politics. I hung out with some friends and watched soccer games on TV. I took long naps and dreamed of the day Spring finally looks and feels like Spring.

 But it was no good. 

 Because when I finally did take a quick glance at the news there he was. 



The monstrous Andrew Scheer aka Schmearmonger, looking like hell, announcing that Justin Trudeau is threatening to sue him. 

 And accusing Trudeau of being a bully.


Can you believe that? 

 Schmearmonger calling Trudeau a bully? He just can't help himself. He must schmear Justin, and he can't stop lying.

 I have to admit that at first I wasn't happy at this new twist in the Fake Scandal. One that could keep it going for weeks, even months, lay me low with boredom, and fill me with despair at the thought of living in a big land, so full of little people.

 And then I thought no, Bruce  Anderson is right.

Scheer's behaviour has been outrageous, so having a court decide how far his Schmearmongering can go can only be a good thing.

If Scheer thinks he can use the lawsuit to put Justin Trudeau on trial, as this former House of Commons procedural clerk points out, he's barking up the wrong tree.



And even if the case doesn't go to trial, the media will be forced to debate whether calling Justin Trudeau a corrupt crook is libellous or not. And since it clearly is, and even his sainted Jody has testified that no laws were broken...



That should knock Scheer off his high perch, and make him look like a grubby political thug.

 And then I read what Michelle Rempel had to say in her latest Twitter diatribe...






And after I stopped wondering whether she had gone off the deep end, or was just drunk...



I thought that Rob Silver was also right.
Because if those ghastly un-Canadian Cons are allowed to call people whatever they want, we will end up living like cave men in a brutish place we don't recognize. 

So this is how I summed up the situation on Twitter.


Decency matters. My parents taught me that and they were right.

 A line must be drawn...



Andrew Scheer and his hoggy Cons would have us living in a pool of their own excrement.

 And enough is enough...

