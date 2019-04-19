Friday, April 19, 2019
Justin Trudeau and the Great Carbon Tax Battle
Justin Trudeau has had to fight all kinds of battles since he came to power.
He's has to fight the Cons and their grubby stooge media. He has had to fight the racists, the misogynists, the gay haters, and other bigots and far-right extremists who are slowly poisoning this country.
And of course for twelve long weeks he had to fight a fake scandal that has wounded him in the polls.
But the battle that began on Good Friday may be the toughest battle of all.
For it was the day the federal carbon tax came into effect in four rogue provinces.
The federal Liberal government will begin levying its carbon tax on greenhouse gas-emitting fuels today in the four provinces that have refused to take part in the pan-Canadian climate framework. The tax or levy is designed to lower the country's carbon emissions so Canada can meet the reduction targets it agreed to at the Paris climate summit.
And now he must take on Andrew Scheer, Rob Ford, and the other members of the Con gang of climate change deniers, who would torch the planet in the name of short term greed.
And don't take no or facts for an answer when it comes to carbon taxes.
So even though Canada is heating up at twice the rate than the rest of the world.
And even though a recent Nobel Prize winner says carbon taxes are one of the best ways to fight climate change.
These Con clowns still claim that it's just a tax grab...
And they're all lining up to challenge it in court.
While some on the left say you can't trust Trudeau because of his support for the TMX pipeline, even though it's still just a drawing on a map, and may never be built.
And ignore all the other policies the Trudeau government is developing that have made us a global example for climate action.
In just four years, these and other policies have transformed Canada from a global pariah under the Harper government to a model for climate action under Trudeau. Perhaps the government will build a new oil pipeline and will also miss its 2030 target. But these don’t matter much for the global climate challenge.
What matters enormously is the continued implementation of Canada’s emerging, effective climate policies, especially those with global influence. And if the resulting intensified global effort more quickly reduces the world-wide demand for gasoline and diesel, which the planet so desperately needs, then the TransMountain pipeline can shift to transporting different Albertan products, perhaps hydrogen produced from the oil sands or sustainably-produced biofuels on the prairies.
Of course much more needs to be done. And that won't be easy because many Canadians are as dumb as spoons, or as greedy as pigs. And many love their cars more than they love their children.
But the Cons have the wrong message and the wrong enemy...
While we have a leader who is trying to help save our country and the rest of he world.
And for that reason alone deserves to be re-elected...
The young people of this country are counting on him to save their future.
And he will not disappoint them...
He was crucified by the Pontius Pilates at the M$M and was buried.ReplyDelete
I hope he can rise again :)