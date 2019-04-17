The Ascension of Jason Kenney and the Trudeau Challenge

It was Jason Kenny unchained, and a horrible sight if ever there was one.
He looked more like a feverish Alabama preacher than a premier-elect. All he was missing was a handkerchief to wipe the dribble off his chin.
But he had worked hard for three long years to build up his bigot party, and make it the voice of ugly Alberta.
So he just couldn't help himself.
And on a night to be gracious in victory, he went after his enemies like a rabid demagogue.
Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives have turned years of economic pain in Alberta and deep frustration with Ottawa into a resounding election victory, returning the province to its conservative roots and setting the incoming government on a collision course with the federal Liberals.
He attacked environmental groups, accused them of being funded by foreigners, and threatened to block oil exports to B.C. He demanded more money for Alberta, urged Quebec to join his western confederacy, or else. He practically quivered with joy at the thought of killing the federal carbon tax.
And of course he went after Justin Trudeau.
Now there are not one but two premiers clamouring to defeat Justin Trudeau, openly, directly and noisily. The election of Jason Kenney as Alberta Premier brings a second scoop, on top of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, of open warfare between provincial capitals and Ottawa.
Knowing he can count on his bubba buddy Doug Ford to help him try to defeat Trudeau in the federal election...
Congratulations to my friend @jkenney, the next Premier of Alberta!— Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 17, 2019
Albertans finally have a leader to make their province open for business & open for jobs.
And Ontario has another strong partner that will fight for Canadian families against the job-killing federal carbon tax! pic.twitter.com/obM7XGCUpx
Try to make make his fellow religious fanatic Andrew Scheer prime minister...
And along with the support of these other Cons in the anti-carbon tax gang...Congratulations to my friend @jkenney on his victory in Alberta tonight! Looking forward to working with Premier Kenney and the new @Alberta_UCP government to help Albertans get back to work and back on track! pic.twitter.com/4IGhZMvyah— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 17, 2019
And the blessing of Stephen Harper who made robocalls for him.
Complete the hostile takeover of Canada.
But that won't be easy. Trudeau isn't likely to be intimidated by Kenney...
Who I'm sure he despises almost as much as the grotesque Kenney despises him.
And he has all the weapons he needs to strike back at the new King of Alberta, by among other things holding up construction of the pipeline he bought the province. Or even threatening to cancel it.
He can launch an all out legal offensive at him, if he goes ahead with his plans to punish B.C. Or makes hollow threats to secede.
And as I have said before, and now so does Jim Warren, Con villains like Kenney and Ford could be just what Justin Trudeau to help him win the October election.
The partisan chaos and conflict with conservative premiers across Canada could be the perfect political recipe for Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cook up a re-election strategy and campaign for next October.
Trudeau wants to portray himself as a guy in a white cowboy hat ready to fight the good fight for the middle class and to combat climate change. For this strategy to work he needs a few opponents to show up wearing black hats at the O.K. Corral, willing to fight him on his issues that support his re-election bid.
Trudeau is struggling. He needs to change the channel. He needs to regain the emotion and motivation that won him the campaign in 2015. Premier Doug Ford and potential premier Jason Kenney could be just what Liberal campaign strategists need for candidate Justin Trudeau to start moving in the right direction.
And this is the bottom line.
Which helps explain why at rally in Calgary the other day, Andrew Scheer looked more worried than exultant.
For he must surely know that being associated with Kenney and his corrupt and bigoted party is a mixed blessing. The kind of blessing that could blow up in his face over and over again.
Especially since the fake scandal has hardened Trudeau, and left him in no mood for sunny compromise...
You know, they once asked his father during the days of the FLQ crisis how far he was prepared to go?
And Pierre Trudeau's answer was "Just watch me."
Now it's his son's turn to fight those who would tear this country apart.
And I'm willing to predict it will also be worth watching...
