The Day Justin Trudeau Finally Went After The Cons

For nine long weeks Justin Trudeau has been forced to defend himself from the Cons and their media stooges, who tried to use the fake scandal to destroy him.
But that scandal finally passed away the other day, not with a bang but a whimper.
And now Trudeau is putting on the gloves again.
And going after his Con enemies.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau road tested his campaign strategy Friday, lumping Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other right-of-centre politicians who deny climate change, vilify immigrants and tolerate white nationalists.
Pounding Andrew Scheer for being a Ford stooge.
"Andrew Scheer takes his cues from the Ontario premier, so Canadians can expect much of the same if he ever gets elected: Cuts to the Canada Child Benefit, cuts to the National Housing Strategy, cuts to the OAS and to CPP enhancements and on climate change in particular, he's no better."
As well as for being an alt-right sympathizer.
"Andrew Scheer conveniently fails to call out alt-right conspiracy theories. Andrew Scheer fought against a non-binding motion to denounce Islamophobia. Andrew Scheer has proudly spoken at the same rallies as white nationalists. Is that someone who will govern for all Canadians? I don't think so."
And to make matters even better, Trudeau's ministers are also out there now attacking the Cons.
Like Bill Blair does here.
White nationalism is a threat to Canada and the safety of our communities.@AndrewScheer panders to people promoting these hateful views.— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) April 10, 2019
This isn’t leadership.
Will he finally denounce these irresponsible claims? https://t.co/Ie6LFqERdt
And manages to elicit this priceless reaction from the notorious Con redneck Larry Miller.
Can you believe it? From the same redneck who once called opponents of the gun registry Nazis.
But then that's who the Cons are, as you can see from this new survey.
For the first time opposition to visible minority immigration higher than to immigration in general . 42% think too many immigrants aren't white. But CPC supporters register an all time high of 71%.The vast majority of CPC supporters think there are too many non white immigrants pic.twitter.com/kf4qC4VzA9— Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky) April 13, 2019
The shameless members of Canada's most racist party. The traitor Trumplings in our midst, who wouldn't know a Canadian value if one jumped up and bit them.
But how do they get away with it?
Answer: because the Con media plays along with them, as Andrew Coyne does here:
By attacking the government's plan to slightly tighten up the situation on the Canada-U.S. border.
Without noticing, or bothering to acknowledge this:
Which as I'm sure you know, I have called exhibit A of the vile racism of the Cons.
And one more reason no Canadian could ever trust this monstrous leader.
Whose foul bigotry threatens this country and its values like no leader or party has ever done before.
But at least now Justin Trudeau is striking back.
And with the support of decent Canadians he will lead us to victory...
The Battle for Canada has begun.
And the Cons have had it coming for a long long time...
