Thursday, April 25, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Big Oil Conspiracy
I always knew that there were dark forces working to make Andrew Scheer Prime Minister, and take this country to a very bad place.
But now we know it's a sinister conspiracy.
And it couldn't be more evil or more deeply disturbing.
For it seems that the Cons, Big Oil, and no doubt their bought media, are secretly working together to try to overthrow Justin Trudeau.
Top Conservative politicians met with oil-industry executives at a private conference to map out strategy for ousting Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in a sign of growing collaboration between the Alberta-based sector and its political backers ahead of the federal election this fall.
The day-long strategy session, held April 11 at the Azuridge Estate Hotel in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, brought together some of Calgary’s most prominent business leaders and high-profile Conservatives and their operatives at the invitation of a little-known pro-oil advocacy group called the Modern Miracle Network.
Can you believe it? The organizers call themselves the Modern Miracle Network, the network working to destroy a great prime minister, turn Canada into a brutish petrostate, and torch the planet until it screams in agony.
And of course it would include the governors of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) who would claim the meeting wasn't partisan even though it obviously was.
The agenda makes clear the event was highly political.
Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivered a keynote address, the document showed. His national campaign director, Hamish Marshall, and veteran Conservative organizer Mark Spiro spoke on a panel about “rallying the base” by using friendly interest groups that operate independently of the party.
With Andrew Scheer and his sinister ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall at the centre of the conspiracy, and now exposed for all to see.
Some who worked for Donald Trump making plans to muzzle Big Oil's critics.
One session at the conference focused on deploying “litigation as a tool” to silence environmental critics and featured U.S. opposition researcher Mike Roman, who served as special assistant and director of special projects and research under Donald Trump until last year.
And certain Con-friendly polling companies laying out the path to victory.
Another panel was dubbed “Paths to federal election victory" and was led by an executive for polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs who was introduced by CAPP president Tim McMillan.
And the good news? This sinister conspiracy will be a path to electoral victory. But not for them, for Justin Trudeau...
For now we know who is trying to bring him down, all decent Canadians must rally behind him.
And those who don't, including the toxic Trudeau haters of the so-called "progressive" variety.
The ones who spend more time attacking Trudeau than they do the Cons.
Must be seen as Con collaborators, and dealt with accordingly...
