One More Good Reason To Give Jody Wilson-Raybould The Boot

There are so many good reasons to expel Jody Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal Party caucus.
Her incompetence, her vindictiveness, her creepy secret taping of the decent Michael Wernick, her crass attempt to destroy the leader of her own party.
And her total failure to recognize that enough is enough.
But I really like this newest reason.
Climate change.
For this is a game changer.
Canada’s climate will see temperature increases at double the global average, which is predicted to have drastic effects on the country’s oceans and landscape unless urgent action is taken, scientists are warning in a dire federal report released this afternoon.
And as Neil Macdonald reports, it's a much bigger issue than Jody Wilson-Raybould.
To the Trudeau government, this is core-mission stuff. Last week, scientists from the environment department were brought in to the Prime Minister's Office for briefings. The report will be public and online Tuesday, and Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet will be pushing the issue as something bordering on a national emergency, which is not an unreasonable way to characterize it.
Justin Trudeau can now claim that the country can't afford to play parliamentary games any longer, like the grotesque Pierre Poilievre is now doing.
And even though Wilson-Raybould, her Con supporters, and their grubby media stooges will no doubt do their best to try to keep making the fake scandal the big issue.
Almost certainly, Scheer and his allies will shrug at the findings of the report, and get right back to hammering on the unspeakable treatment of Wilson-Raybould and corruption, corruption, corruption. (No law was broken, no money changed hands, and Wilson-Raybould had the last say and her decision was not overruled, but still, corruption, corruption, end of democracy, etc.)
The air is leaking out of that balloon. You get the feeling that most decent Canadians have had enough.
Good question. She tried to destroy a decent PM. She was willing to sacrifice the rights of women, LGBT Canadians, and other oppressed minorities. The only person she cared about was herself. And now it’s time to pay the piper. #cdnpoli https://t.co/JkmYANdLqr— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) April 2, 2019
And the hot air is also leaking out of Andrew Scheer's balloon.
For the new climate change report is going to make it harder for Scheer and his Con climate change deniers to sell their anti-carbon tax platform.
Carbon tax was going to be a, if not the, big issue in the election campaign this fall. The new climate change report should be a considerable weapon to counter the attack on the carbon tax planned by Scheer and conservative provincial premiers.
Talk about bad timing eh?
And as for the rogue MP Wilson-Raybould, and her unfortunate accomplice Jane Philpott, plans to give them both the boot are accelerating.
One caucus organizer says the Quebec Liberal caucus unanimously supports expulsion, as well as 90 per cent of the Ontario caucus, 80 per cent of the Atlantic caucus, and 85-90 per cent of the Prairie caucus. B.C. Liberals are less certain about the issue, given the politics in that province, but the organizer says the recommendations from regional caucuses will be overwhelming.
And if they are both expelled, Justin Trudeau can finally get the fake scandal off his back, and launch his re-election campaign with the wind in his sails.
For although the latest Nanos poll still has the Cons slightly ahead.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 35.1 per cent, followed by the Liberals at 34.6 per cent, the NDP at 16.6 percent, the BQ at 4.4 per cent, the Greens at 8.1 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 0.5 per cent.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 31.1 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (26.7%), Singh (7.8%), May (7.6%) and Bernier (2.7%). Twenty three per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.
The Liberals have closed the gap over the last month, and armed with the new climate report should be able to take the lead again, even before the hot days of the summer arrive.
And with the NDP and their leader still going nowhere, I'm almost ready to predict another Liberal majority.
You know, it has been almost exactly seven years since Trudeau stepped into the boxing ring to take on Patrick Brazeau.
At the time most observers didn't give him much of a chance. In fact I can still hear the ring side announcer Ezra Levant screaming hysterically:
"Will Shiny Pony need an ambulance or a hearse?"
But when the fight was stopped, Trudeau was still standing, and the winner...
Is it luck, or is it destiny?
Who knows?
But those who count him out, as so many have done in the past, are usually disappointed.
As I'm pretty sure they will be again...
No comments:
Post a Comment