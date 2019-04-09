Tuesday, April 09, 2019

The Absurd Latest Move of the Con Clown Jane Philpott



I realize that Jane Philpott is a medical doctor, and that like other doctors she has no doubt brought back to life some patients who appear at first glance to be dead.

 But her political career flatlined a long time ago, and what's left of it is turning green.

 So this is ridiculous. 





This is obscene.

The Con Broadcasting Corporation didn't know what it was talking about.
And ended up again with egg all over its face. Again.

 And sadly it seems so did the hapless Philpott...



So now they are laughing at her all over the internet.



And all I can say is thank goodness we have a prime minister who after being way too nice to them for way too long, finally decided to give those two Con tools the boot.
Who as I have said before only got what they deserved:

And who far from being about all about truth and justice, were all about spite and malice...

As I had to remind Wilson-Raybould after she tweeted this:

But somehow forgot to condemn those who would call Justin Trudeau a traitor...

Can you believe that? How low can she go?

But then who really cares?

 The fake scandal is dying, the two Connies went over the cliff together...



They aren't coming back.

 And good riddance to bad rubbish...

