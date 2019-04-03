The Day The Two Connies Finally Went Down

For weeks they waged war on their own government and their own leader Justin Trudeau.
They plotted and coordinated their activities to try to cause maximum damage. They were the darlings of the Con media, who cheered them on wildly, and used them to smear Trudeau.
And of course they were the useful idiots of Andrew Scheer and his far-right extremists, who were hoping their fake scandal would make him and his monstrous Cons the new masters of Canada.
But despite that the two Connies got away with it for what seemed like forever. Until at last their luck ran out yesterday.
When Justin Trudeau told them that enough was enough, and gave them both the boot.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expelled Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus, saying that trust with the two former cabinet ministers has been irreparably broken.
"The trust that previously existed between these two individuals and our team has been broken, whether it's taping conversations without consent, or repeatedly expressing a lack of confidence in our government or me personally as leader," he said.
And who can blame him? What kind of Prime Minister would not have done the same?
What kind of Prime Minister would have done nothing as the two Connies tried to destroy his party, and paralyze his government?
And no, the fake scandal had very little to do with SNC-Lavalin, as Wilson-Raybould's increasingly angry texts to Gerald Butts clearly demonstrate.
Text messages between Jody Wilson-Raybould and one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top advisers suggest she initially tried to prevent her move out of the prestigious Justice portfolio by arguing it would send the wrong message to Indigenous Peoples.
But Wilson-Raybould's exchanges with Gerald Butts, Trudeau's former principal secretary, became increasingly angry and ominous-sounding as the day of the Jan. 14 cabinet shuffle approached. In one of her final texts before the shuffle, she told Butts he should "know I will be prepared for tomorrow. And I know why this is happening."
But did have everything to do with her raging desire to make the Prime Minister pay for daring to shuffle her out of her dream job.
And not showing her the respect she demanded...
She didn't care about the lives of others, or the jobs of others, she only cared about herself.
So quite frankly, I couldn't care less about her.
I do feel a little more sympathy for the other Connie, Jane Philpott, who I admire as a doctor and is a much better person than Wilson-Raybould, who I can't help feeling led her astray.Good. If you had any decency you would have resigned long ago. You have hurt a decent PM, you have set back the cause of human rights by aiding and abetting the far-right extremist Cons. Your behaviour has been abominable, and you will not be missed. #cdnpoli https://t.co/ywQVibE1WS— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) April 2, 2019
But Philpott timed her last intervention, an interview with the smarmy Con fluffer Paul Wells, to do maximum damage to the government's attempts to roll out its budget. So she was cut from the same cloth.
Along with her beloved Jody she didn't seem to care that she might help elect the most misogynist, racist, anti-indigenous, and homophobic government this country has ever known.
A government of far-right extremists that could inflict unimaginable suffering on the poor and the vulnerable, dismember our medicare and pension systems, and end the war on climate change even as the planet burns.
Neither did the Connies apparently ever bother to think what a Canada under the control of these three Cons might resemble...
Another age of darkness even worse than the sinister years of the Harper regime.
And to make matters even more disgusting, the two women played into the hands of the toxic Trudeau haters and the dirty old men, who used them to try to destroy the most feminist Prime Minister ever.
And the best friend LGBT Canadians ever had.
And for all that I can never forgive them.
So as I watched Trudeau's motorcade leave Parliament Hill yesterday, I was happy and felt that he could look back with pride on a good day's work.
PMJT leaving Parliament Hill after announcing @Puglaas and @janephilpott have been removed from the Liberal caucus pic.twitter.com/A4JpmjqxSJ— Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 2, 2019
One that will mark the beginning of the campaign to save our country from the Trumpling Cons.
But as for the two Connies all they can look forward to is the contempt of millions of Canadians, who believe in the country they betrayed.
They got into the wrong car, they drove down the wrong road.
They got the fate they deserved...
We will defeat the Cons more easily without them.
And the sooner they are forgotten the better...
