Justin Trudeau and the Angry Old Men

I don't know why there are so many toxic Trudeau haters out there.
So many angry old men who seem to hate our prime minister more than they love life.
But the grumpy old Con who went after Justin Trudeau as he was filling sand bags near Ottawa yesterday, not only showed no respect for the office of prime minister.
He set off another toxic chain reaction of hatred, of the kind that is poisoning this country.
Watch: Justin Trudeau confronted while filling sandbags in flood zone https://t.co/pwNwgJiEF4 #hw #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/UHNtnjBRuY— CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) April 27, 2019
With Lisa Raitt using the story to attack Trudeau in her usual manner.
Photo op issue aside - for me it’s how he treats the volunteer that shows his character. Zero compassion from this spoiled PM. It’s all about him. https://t.co/tfNuWDhdaT— Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) April 27, 2019
Because as we all we all know she simply can't control herself.
As did the toxic Trudeau hater Warren Kinsella.
‘What you’re doing is insincere’: Trudeau accused of delaying sandbagging amid Ottawa flooding https://t.co/CgRYy6qjOS— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 27, 2019
Who as we all know, can't seem to restrain himself either.
And to make matters even more absurd, Ben Harper, the son of Stephen, also weighed in with this lame tweet.
How long until the Liberal Party starts trying to associate the volunteer with white supremacy? https://t.co/4VY7ffuoCH— Ben Harper (@Ben_S_Harper) April 27, 2019
Even though David Akin who actually lives near that flooded area, pointed out that the grumpy old geezer was talking through his hat. And making it up as he went along.
And so did the RCMP.
Which made me wonder whether I had seen that grumpy old Con before...
Or wonder again why there seem to be so many of them, poisoning our country with their frothy bile.
You know, I've always tried to treat seniors with respect, and I enjoy their company.
But as for the angry old Cons of this country, they can't drop dead soon enough.
And I look forward to the day, when we can build a better Canada without them...
