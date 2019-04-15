Nathan Cullen And The Slow Death Of The NDP

I was sitting on a bench overlooking the beach at Ward's Island this weekend, when I suddenly thought of Jack Layton.
And how I used to see him all the time cycling around the island on a bicycle made for two.
Back in the giddy days when an orange wave had made many of its supporters, including me, believing that the NDP was only an election away from forming a government.
But as we all know, that never happened.
Jack still rides a bike, near the ferry dock, named after him.
But he has now been dead for almost eight years, and his party seems to be getting ready to join him
For it never recovered from the devastating disappointment of being almost wiped out in the 2015 election.
Its leader angry Tom Mulcair drowned the NDP in his bitter bile, and turned it into an anti-Trudeau party.
As if we didn't already have one.
As if it didn't make him look ridiculous...
And after Mulcair there was no greater toxic Trudeau hater than Nathan Cullen, who clearly enjoys the company of Cons more than he enjoys the company of others.
In fact Cullen hated the Liberals so much he sided with the Cons on the need for a referendum, blew the election reform process right out of the window. And then blamed Trudeau.
For he just can't conceal his bitterness, even though it can be so petty.
And says more about Cullen than it says about Trudeau.
But this tweet over the weekend was the absolute limit.
Can a liberal supporter explain how this fits into “sunny ways” politics? I’m not saying we can’t point out differences but doing the attack thing while claiming your opponents are divisive and negative seems duplicitous at best. https://t.co/BWOTefF9Hi— Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) April 13, 2019
Its timing couldn't be worse.
For the first time opposition to visible minority immigration higher than to immigration in general . 42% think too many immigrants aren't white. But CPC supporters register an all time high of 71%.The vast majority of CPC supporters think there are too many non white immigrants pic.twitter.com/kf4qC4VzA9— Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky) April 13, 2019
So Cullen can't get away with it any longer...
I don't like to criticize progressives, but at a time when far-right extremism is a growing threat to this country and its values, this tweet by @nathancullen is both bizarre and disgusting, and he should be ashamed of himself. #cdnpoli https://t.co/j38c9vf52t— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) April 14, 2019
And what has all this toxic Trudeau hate gotten the NDP?
Answer: absolutely NOTHING...
For as you can see from that latest NANOS poll, the Liberals may have taken a hit, but they are still in contention, while the NDP gained nothing from the fake scandal, and is still going nowhere.
And if this poll is to be believed.
Forty-two per cent of decided and leaning voters said they support the Conservative Party, according to the latest federal “horse race” poll by Forum Research. That compares with 29 per cent who intend to vote for the governing Liberals, and 12 per cent who support the New Democratic Party.
At 12 per cent they are hovering on the verge of extinction.
And while the Cons will be frantically trying to inflate those dismal NDP numbers, because only by splitting the vote can they hope for a majority.
And while Nathan Cullen may be delighted by the state of the Liberals.
No serious progressive can even think of wasting a vote on a party that has clearly lost its way.
And could lead us all to disaster...
You know, I'm sorry the NDP ended up in such a bad place. And I miss Jack.
But this country is in great danger. Toxic Trudeau haters like Nathan Cullen are doing it no favours...
So now is not the time to be sentimental.
Now is the time to go after the Cons and their collaborators.
Now is the time to resist...
