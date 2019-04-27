Andrew Scheer and the Koch Brothers' Connection

When Andrew Scheer had that secret meeting with some Big Oil bosses at a fancy hotel just outside Calgary the other day, he must have been praying up a storm that nobody would ever find out about it.
Never find out what they talked about, never find out who was there.
But sadly for him, the Globe exposed the meeting, as nothing less than a sinister conclave, or war council, on how to best destroy Justin Trudeau and his Liberals.
So now Scheer has a big problem.
I will not apologize for standing up for Canada’s oil and gas workers and to defeat a government that is intent on phasing them out. Oil and gas puts food on the table for hundreds of thousands of Canadian families and I’m not going to let Justin Trudeau shut it down. https://t.co/IpMuC3V8uK— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 26, 2019
How to make that sinister meeting look like a noble enterprise, or crusade.
Or just another day at the office.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer didn't have much to say Thursday about a private conference he held with oil executives earlier this month to iron out a plan to boot the Liberals from government.
"I meet with people all the time. I meet with different representatives of many different types of industries," Scheer told HuffPost Canada after some pre-election door knocking in an Ottawa suburb.
While avoiding at all cost having to explain what a man like Mike Roman was doing at that meeting.
The day's agenda included a litigation session hosted by Mike Roman, who used to lead the Koch network research unit before finding work in the White House as a Trump administration operative.
The Republican operative so secretive he's practically invisible...
So it's almost impossible to find a photograph of him, let alone determine what exactly he did for Donald Trump.
“Within the research world, he cultivates this ‘man of the world’ mystery,” said one former administration official. “Like, he was the guy who you would talk to if you want to find a Hungarian hacker in Hong Kong.”
Although we do know that he has some strong views on elections.
Election monitoring, concerns about voter fraud and Election Day poll monitoring have long been a passion of Roman’s and the primary focus of his blog, with entries dating as far back as 2008. “If an election is worth winning, then there is someone willing to steal it,” Roman wrote in one introductory post.
As well as a deeply disturbing past.
Roman also attracted notice a decade ago for disseminating a 2008 YouTube video showing two members of the New Black Panther Party, dressed in black with berets and one carrying a nightstick, milling around a North Philadelphia polling station — a video that ended up being played on a loop on the Fox News Network that year, personifying conservative fears about voter intimidation.
Having among other things, once disseminated a video that was an early version of so-called fake news.
And of course we also know, that Roman has a documented record of faithful and secretive service to the Koch brothers.
Roman, who did not respond to requests for comment, has worked to keep himself and his activity low-profile even within the discreet Koch operation.
One former network official said that when people were summoned to meetings at ASG’s offices, they sometimes had trouble finding the suite. “They told people that’s the way they liked it,” the official recalled. “They act all cloak and dagger – like the CIA. There was a joke about how hardly anyone ever met Mike Roman. It was like, if you wanted to find him, he’d be in a trench coat on the National Mall,” said the former official.
Which can only raise some deeply disturbing questions.
Starting with this one:
What was a man like Roman doing at that secret meeting, with all those Con operatives, Big Oil bosses, and Andrew Scheer?
What did Scheer's ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall, who once specialized in producing multiple websites for Ezra Levant's hate mongering site, take away from that meeting?
Did Marshall talk about his plan to bypass the media?
Beyond surveying supporters’ news diet, the mail-out asks whether the party should “bypass” the news media and instead hone “an aggressive social media strategy to communicate with people directly in their homes or on their mobile devices” and whether the party “should focus on direct voter contact … that will allow us to take our message to voters unfiltered.”
It also asks whether the campaign should prioritize local and community media outlets, and invest more in advertising and a “sophisticated ground game” in order to “counter the efforts of pro-media news organizations.”
Which could increase the amount of fake news, and along with all those far right-wing bots that are sprouting up everywhere, confuse Canadians and suppress the vote.
And of course, I have the biggest question of all:
Will the Cons and their Big Oil buddies, their Republican hitmen and their Trumpling toadies try to steal the election?
I can't understand why most of our shabby media is all but ignoring this story, when unlike the fake scandal it's a real scandal that threatens our democracy.
But what I do know is that if we don't expose the Con's dirty American games
And unite to defeat them.
In less than six weeks, we could lose our Canada...
