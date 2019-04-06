Saturday, April 06, 2019
Justin Trudeau and the Fake Feminist Smear
In my last post I wrote that I would try to stay away from the fake scandal as it sinks slowly into the swamp of history. But one thing about that shabby feeding frenzy still bothers me.
And that's the way the Cons and the other toxic Trudeau haters tried to portray him as a "fake feminist."
In a crass attempt to smear him, and damage the cause of women's rights that he has championed since he came to office.
So I'm glad to see someone demolish that fake news argument.
As Janice Kennedy does, by first denouncing those who are trying to smear Trudeau.
Well, that’s it, then. Apparently, Justin Trudeau is a fake feminist.
It’s all over the online commentariat. Conservative MPs Lisa Raitt, Candice Bergen and Michelle Rempel have declared that he is. Daughters of the Vote in Ottawa recently turned their backs on him (or at least 15 per cent did). And conservative columnists Licia Corbella and Margaret Wente have condemned his hypocrisy in expelling from the Liberal caucus what Corbella calls “two strong women … of conscience and conviction.”
The notion is neat and sweet, and it goes down very smoothly. It’s also hogwash.
Then taking aim at the absurd notion that Jody Wilson-Raybauld and Jane Philpott are feminist martyrs.
True, it’s tough to see this when you’re blinded by the light emanating from their halos. Wilson-Raybould and Philpott are self-professed Truth-tellers, whose cause for canonization is difficult to overlook when the story they hammer home repeatedly has been swallowed uncritically across the country. We’ve simply spoken truth to power, they keep saying, adroitly transforming themselves into shining icons.
The real truth here is that there is no single truth and no sainted truth-teller. With a narrative involving shades, nuances, interpretations and bigger-picture considerations, the assumption that Wilson-Raybould and Philpott are the only ones with a lock on truth and principle is irrational.
When they're no martyrs, they are not doing the feminist cause any favours.
Characterizing these two women as victims of big bad male bullying (along with Celina Caesar-Chavannes, when she can grab a bit of their spotlight — because, after all, Trudeau raised his voice at her) is truly anti-feminist. What ever happened to equal treatment?
Justin Trudeau is no villain or closet misogynist.
Try as I might to discern Trudeau’s dark misogynous side — I say this as a lifelong self-declared feminist — what I see is a leader who is probably about as feminist as he’s ever been, despite all the nasty chaos of the Jody Wilson-Raybould/Jane Philpott affair.
Cabinet gender balance remains important to him. His government has maintained its progressive positions on women’s issues. And, for better or for worse, he continues to treat women and men as equal human beings. Ask the remaining women in the Liberal caucus, or the 17 women of conscience and conviction still serving the country in his 35-member cabinet.
And whether you agree or disagree with some of his other policies, his feminist credentials remain intact.
People all over the world know how much he believes in and has helped advance the cause of women's rights.
Which is why so many Cons, and the mostly male toxic Trudeau haters, hate him so much...
Because they loathe the idea of women's equality and the advances of the #MeToo movement with every bone in their bodies.
But will try to use the two Connies to do their dirty work for them.
Which couldn't be more disgusting, but is hardly surprising.
Misogyny played a big role in the U.S. election by demonizing Hillary Clinton. It helped Doug Ford defeat Kathleen Wynne, and Andrea Horwath.
And is now being used to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
And the good news?
Most women are not fooled, as this Nanos tracking poll shows...
Just like most of them know you can't trust Andrew Scheer...
Nothing in Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s approach induces me to believe that he and his team would be a fraction as feminist — no matter how outraged Raitt, Bergen and Rempel are by Trudeau. Despite the disappointments, he and his government represent a progressive approach.
Scheer and company look like a return to the Dark Ages. And Jagmeet Singh’s NDP remains Canada’s perennial bronze medallist.
Which is why I firmly believe that women will play a massive role in Justin Trudeau's election victory...
That's why the Cons tried to smear him.
And that's why he will defeat them....
