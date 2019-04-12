Will Andrew Scheer's Con Friends Help Justin Trudeau Defeat Him?

In Alberta the advance polls are open, and Albertans have started voting in a provincial election Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party are favoured to win.
But the UCP has been hit by one bigot eruption after the other. The RCMP is looking into allegations of voter fraud during Kenney's leadership campaign.
His once massive lead over Rachel Notley's NDP has narrowed considerably.
So Kenney must be worried, and yesterday he brought in some help all the way from Ottawa.
So Andrew Scheer could demonize Trudeau just like Kenney does all the time.Large crowd turned out in the snow for a joint @jkenney and @AndrewScheer rally in southwest Calgary tonight. #abvote #abpoli pic.twitter.com/zHpXBdrFwM— CBC Calgary (@CBCCalgary) April 12, 2019
And so does the monstrous Doug Ford...
Who being a climate change denier like the others can't say enough bad things about Trudeau and his carbon tax.
But as Aaron Wherry writes, all that Con aggression could backfire badly, by providing Trudeau with the enemies he needs.
Justin Trudeau would probably prefer that Rachel Notley remain premier of Alberta. He'd likely rather have ex-Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne still running things in Queen's Park. But in lieu of allies and like-minded leaders, Jason Kenney and Doug Ford could provide Justin Trudeau with something he has lacked since he dispatched Stephen Harper in 2015: the right kind of adversary.
With Ford looking like a political thug right out of Central Casting...
Since coming to office, Trudeau has been offered up by some as a liberal beacon against a tidal wave of populism, so it might seem fitting that he would be defined now by a battle with a populist at home. Trudeau and Ford disagree on nearly everything, from carbon pricing to supervised consumption sites. The Ford government's austerity measures will stand in sharp contrast to the Trudeau government's spending. And Ford's bombast and family legacy are a neat match for Trudeau's celebrity and surname.
And Kenney looking like some kind of depraved fake cowboy...
Kenney would invite conflict with Trudeau over climate change, the defining issue of the era. He would be eager to blame Trudeau (or British Columbia or anyone else) for the province's lack of a pipeline to the coast — this moment's foremost threat to national unity.
Kenney also is vowing to call a referendum on equalization if he doesn't get a pipeline.
Who would threaten the country's national unity by among other things shutting down energy exports to British Columbia almost as soon as he takes power.
United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney says if he wins the election, he would enact into law the NDP's turn-off-the-taps legislation at his first cabinet meeting.
"We'll turn it into a real law, indicating to the New Democrats in Victoria that if they block our energy, we are prepared to use that," he said.
Which would almost certainly trigger a constitutional crisis, where Trudeau would have to come to the defence of B.C., which could help repair his bruised relationship with some in that province.
As well as giving him a good excuse to delay the start of construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, until at least after the election, which wouldn't hurt either.
But would leave Scheer in an awkward position...
There's a dual risk here for Scheer — of being overshadowed by two premiers and of sinking his own chances by tying himself to provincial leaders courting controversy. It's possible that, by October, many voters will be looking for a PM who is more likely to stand up to the premiers of Alberta and Ontario.
Looking like a would be Prime Minister too weak to stand up to his bestial Con buddies.
Which I believe will be the issue or burning question of the campaign:
If you think Jason Kenney is a bully and bigot, and Doug Ford is a bully and a bubba, how would you like to see Andrew Scheer become prime minister?
And have all three of those ghastly Cons working together to rip the heart and soul out of this country?
And I'm pretty sure I know what the answer from most decent Canadians will be.
No thank you, I think we'll stick with this guy...
His father must have taught him to choose his enemies carefully, and he is his father's son.
A leader who isn't afraid to take on the bullies, or stand up for our values.
The only one who can defeat Andrew Scheer.
And a real Canadian prime minister...
