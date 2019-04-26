Friday, April 26, 2019
How the Anti-Carbon Tax Cons Were Made To Look Like Idiots
Some in our bought media have called them The Resistance, as if what they are doing is brave even heroic.
When they are just a grubby gang of Con climate change deniers who never saw a carbon tax they didn't want to kill.
And even though a recent Nobel Prize winner says carbon taxes are the best way to fight the disastrous effects of climate change.
That grubby Con gang keeps calling them just a tax grab.
And using the issue to try to destroy Justin Trudeau, by among other things forgetting to mention the generous rebates that Canadians will be receiving.
But sadly for the Con gang, their shabby scam has been exposed.
Canada's budget watchdog agrees with the federal government's claim that Canadians are going to get more from the climate change tax rebate than they are paying in carbon tax.
The PBO report says over the next five years all but the wealthiest 20 per cent of Canadian households will get more back from the rebate than they will pay in carbon tax.
Leaving them looking like idiots.
Or Con artists.
With Canadians demanding to know why they want to steal their MONEY !!#@
And why they hate the planet so much.
And if Andrew Scheer and his wife think that's just another example of the "growing momentum for Conservative policies."
They must be drinking too much of Doug Ford's buck-a-beer, and should seek help immediately.
For the truth is it's nothing less than a disaster for Scheer and his grubby gang who have no plans of their own to fight climate change.
Especially since they have also been shown to be taking their marching orders straight from Big Oil.
Top Conservative politicians met with oil-industry executives at a private conference to map out strategy for ousting Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in a sign of growing collaboration between the Alberta-based sector and its political backers ahead of the federal election this fall.
It is all a sinister conspiracy, but Justin Trudeau now has the ammunition to take them down, so all progressives must unite behind him.
For he is the only leader who can defeat them.
And as as for that gang of sleazy oil pimps, let nobody call them The Resistance any longer.
Just Con stooges...
Laugh at them, mock them, debase them as much as you can.
And then work to destroy them, before they destroy our country and the future of young Canadians...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con Carbon Tax Deniers, Con climate Change Deniers, Election 2019, Justin Trudeau
Those guys look more like les collabos than the Resistance. Not the SS - not sharply-dressed enough.ReplyDelete