Doug Ford and the Carbon Tax Follies

Ever since he came to power Doug Ford has launched one attack after the other on the Liberal government's carbon tax. As only a political thug and a Con clown could.
He calls it the "worst tax ever." He is spending $30 million dollars to challenge it in court.
Even though it is the best way to fight climate change, which Ford doesn't really believe in either.
And now even as massive floods are threatening communities all over Ontario.
Drone footage over Chaudière Falls along the Ottawa River today. This is only the second time in our 100+ year history that we've opened up all the spans of the Ring Dam. #ottflood pic.twitter.com/CWZiqK8nOL— Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) April 27, 2019
And Ford is out there helping to fill up sand bags, and sweating like a pig.
He STILL doesn't get it.
Asked if climate change is responsible for the flooding in eastern Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said "something's going on and we have to be conscious of it." Read more: https://t.co/W6nuJYYV96 pic.twitter.com/M4yngM5Opm— CTV News (@CTVNews) April 26, 2019
Still doesn't understand cutting all those green programs isn't going to save money, its just going to make fighting climate change even more expensive.
The cost of keeping a global temperature rise this century to within 2 C above pre-industrial levels to meet the UN Paris Agreement has been estimated to cost the world economy $600 trillion US. But rapid changes in the Arctic could push that figure even higher.
And of course neither do his buddies in the anti-carbon tax gang, who are also willing to sacrifice the future of young Canadians in the name of human greed.
Even though as I pointed out the other day, those grubby Cons are being made to look like idiots.
And the really good news?
The universe is unfolding just as I thought it would.
The massive floods of spring will almost certainly be followed by the massive fires of summer, as Canada warms up twice as fast as other places.
Climate change will become the issue it should have been long ago.
Doug Ford will look even more criminally irresponsible than he does now...
Or even dumber, if that's possible.
And in the fall, the leader who led the fight against climate change in Canada will be re-elected prime minister...
It will have been a brutal struggle against ignorance and greed.
But as I always said, with Mother Nature on our side anything is possible...
No comments:
Post a Comment