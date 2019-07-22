Michelle Rempel and the Angry Canadians

In my last post I looked at the sad case of Michelle Rempel, and what her new American husband thinks of Canada.
Which isn't very nice, but Rempel still thinks is hilarious.
So I thought I'd share what some Canadians think of her and her husband.
Most of the reaction was fairly predictable from a lot of Canadians who don't like their country ridiculed by a Trump/Pence supporter and a Con MP.
But since I am one of the thousands of people Rempel has blocked from accessing her Twitter feed.
I especially liked this one.
And since Rempel likes wine so much, I thought this one really helped me understand what might have happened:
Michelle Rempel Garner tweeted that Andrew Scheer "punched him in the face on behalf of pissed of(sic) Canadians" about Trudeau. How can an MP be so publically foolish? Oh, yes, I forgot. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fpTtK8Qmjj— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) July 7, 2019
But whether she was drunk or not, Rempel needs to apologize to Canadians, and so does her boss.
So all may know who are the Trumplings or traitors in our midst.
And be sure to vote Canadian...
Why is the MP for the riding of Calgary-Nose Pick still a candidate for the CPC? Considering her penchant for turning Twitter into an echo chamber, shouldn't she be a candidate for the "Bloc(k)"?ReplyDelete