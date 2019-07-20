The Real Horror Of Andrew Scheer's War On The Food Guide

It's been two days since Andrew Scheer appeared before a Dairy Farmers of Canada convention in Saskatoon, declared war on Canada's Food Guide.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the new version of Canada's Food Guide is 'not based on sound science,' will hurt the dairy industry, and would be reviewed if he becomes prime minister.
And suggested that he knew more than scientists, as only Canada's would be Trump could.
Or as only a Con clown could...
Now the scientists are fighting back, making it clear that they are not impressed.
“It’s irresponsible of him,” said Mary L’Abbé, director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Nutrition Policy for Chronic Disease Prevention.
“This was done based on the huge body of evidence that’s clearly well-documented,” said Dr. L’Abbé, who is also a professor of nutrition sciences at the University of Toronto. “What does he want it based on? Not evidence? Lobbying?”
And calling his claim that chocolate milk saved his son's life, ignorant and terrifying.
Dr. L’Abbé called Mr. Scheer’s comment about chocolate milk “disingenuous.” One 500 mL container of chocolate milk contains 50 grams of sugar. Of that, she said 28 grams is added sugar – nearly as much sugar as a Mars bar.
Yoni Freedhoff, an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Ottawa and director of the Bariatric Medical Institute, described the chocolate milk comment as “terrifying."
“It really is a disconcerting thing to see these comments made by a potential future prime minister of Canada, on a national stage,” he said.
But then nobody should be surprised, when Scheer is just playing cheap politics
Canada finally got an official food guide earlier this year that’s guided as much as possible by science, not lobbying by various factions of the food industry. Now Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer seems determined to undo the good work that went into the latest version of Canada’s Food Guide, which Health Canada issued in January.
If there’s a more blatant example of a Canadian politician pandering to an interest group in his search for votes, we’d like to see it.
For Weak Andy Scheer is a tool of the dairy lobby. The powerful lobby whose support at the Con convention proved decisive in his narrow victory over Maxime Bernier.
And he is clearly hoping they will help him again...
So he will put the interests of Big Milk or Big Oil before the health and safety of the population.
That's the real horror of this latest episode in the political career of the VERY weird and morally challenged Andrew Scheer.
And it couldn't be more disgusting or more criminal.
For let there be absolutely no doubt this is criminal:
Scheer also vowed, to large applause, never to force food manufacturers to have front-of-package labelling on their products. Health Canada is proposing to require all foods that have high sodium, sugar and/or saturated fat content to include warning labels about those items on the customer-facing side of their packaging.
Sabotaging attempts to warn the population about high levels of sodium, sugar, and saturated fats, when we know that unhealthy diets contribute to the premature deaths of millions of Canadians, is simply beyond the pale.
But again, as Justin Trudeau pointed out yesterday, the Con war on science is nothing new.
“We all remember they declared war on the long form census, now they've declared war on the Canada Food Guide,” said @JustinTrudeau after @AndrewScheer promised to review the guide which he said is biased against some healthy foods. #cdnpoli Read more: https://t.co/r2KBYoEdOY pic.twitter.com/8B6M45dPnu— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) July 19, 2019
We've seen it all before, and if the Cons are elected we'll see it all again.
They really are too dangerous to govern this country.
And must be shunned by all decent Canadians...
Simon, what's your take on "Gerry-gate"? The Cons are trying to drag the fake scandal into the spotlight again and I'm worried they'll have another Hillary's Emails line of attack to use as a weapon all the way to October. They're signal-boosting this crap with their bot farms, now it's Butts Must Go along with Trudeau Must Go and other recycled hashtags from the spring. Along with juvenile, homophobic and vulgar memes surrounding Gerry's (unfortunate) surname. It won't be long before the Con media joins in to remind everyone of "Crooked Justin."ReplyDelete
I commented at the end of the previous post that I have a sinking feeling Mario Dion will be Canada's James Comey. But the drumbeat is already starting. I'm feeling sick about this. I don't trust anyone at this point. Especially not with Wornout involved and his scorched-earth vendetta. Or Harper's international cabal and the likelihood of foreign infiltrators. It all feels like a coordinated attack. I'm scared. Trump is escalating quickly, and if Trudeau gets toppled by Clinton-style character assassination and "two-minute hate" coming from weaponized social media and the Con M$M, there won't be anywhere to go. :(