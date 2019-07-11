Thursday, July 11, 2019
Andrew Scheer Is Exposed As An Anti-Gay Bigot. Again
It's called "conversion therapy" It's a pseudo scientific practice that uses high pressure psychological techniques to try to turn gay people into straight ones.
Some call it "pray away the gay" because of the many religious fanatics who spend their time trying to "save" LGBT people from themselves.
But in most cases what it amounts to is nothing less than child torture.
A recent Hollywood movie called Boy Erased, is based on a true story, and makes that only too clear.
Conversion therapy isn't just brutish and ineffective, it's dangerous.
The self loathing it encourages can lead to severe depression, anxiety, and an increased risk of suicide.
So the federal government has recently announced plans to ban the practice.
Only to have Andrew Scheer fail to support that ban, claiming he needs more time to study it.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer told Global News on Wednesday that while his party opposes forced conversion therapy, he is waiting for further details before taking a stance on efforts to impose a federal ban on the discredited practice.
And to make matters worse, Scheer even seems to suggest that the practice would be OK if it was voluntary.
Even though that quack therapy is dangerous, has been condemned by all medical associations, children are not in a position to accept or reject it.
And Scheer's position, as Dale Smith points out, amounts to nothing more than weasel words.
The giant implication is that there are types of “voluntary” conversion therapy that he is okay with, and that is alarming because any kind of so-called “conversion therapy” is torture, whether entered into voluntarily or not – and it ignores that when people enter into it voluntarily, it’s because they have such a degree of self-loathing that they have deluded themselves into believing that they can change their sexual orientation in spite of all evidence to the contrary, and a lot of that self-loathing comes from the sorts of violence, whether physical, mental or spiritual, that has been inflicted upon them.
Weasel words designed to appeal to Scheer's rabid religious base, whose murderous hatred for LGBT people knows no bounds.
Which of course should not surprise anybody, since as I have pointed out many times, Scheer is also a miserable homophobe.
And the only thing that surprises me is that he has been able to get away with it, or conceal it, for so long.
But hopefully that will change now, because the reaction to Scheer's weasel words has been very encouraging, with progressives heaping abuse on him and his Cons running for cover.
And the creepy bigot must surely know that when even people like Charles Adler come after him he's in big trouble.
And of course for the Cons the timing couldn't be worse.
For with just over a hundred days to go before the election what more could we ask for than a chance to label Scheer and his Cons as kooks, who would tolerate the torture of children?
And what could be better than watching as their rancid bigotry destroys them?
While the decent people of this country rally behind this real Canadian leader...
And march with him to victory...
