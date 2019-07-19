Friday, July 19, 2019
The Rancid Racism of Andrew Scheer's Cons
Two days ago Andrew Scheer was finally forced to answer questions about what he thought of Donald Trump's racist remarks, and it wasn't a pretty sight.
He hummed, he hawed, he fidgeted like a fish on a hook. He looked really uncomfortable.
And now we know why.
For while Scheer called Trump's comments offensive, and divisive.
He's now playing the same dirty old game.
Trying to whip up the racist feelings again, because his polls are sagging, and he's desperate.
Trying to make it sound like the number of irregular border crossings are increasing, when in fact they have dramatically decreased.
The number of migrants crossing the border into Canada irregularly is down by roughly half compared to this time last year.
Between January and May 2019, a total of 5,140 irregular migrants were intercepted by the RCMP. That’s a decrease of 46 per cent compared to the 9,481 who were intercepted during the same period last year.
Distorting reality again, like him and Cons did when they turned this picture of a family of asylum seekers heading for a Canadian border post...
Into this one where the big black man is suddenly alone, heading for a hole in the fence...
And, as the Con scum who made that monstrous attack ad would want you to believe, heading for your home and your family.
Because as I said on Twitter, that's who they are:
A party more American than Canadian, with a leader who gets his marching orders from the Bible and Big Oil, believes he knows more than doctors and scientists, just like Trump.
And with his rancid racism would take us to the dark place called fascism...
Luckily we have a real Canadian leader who is standing up for our values.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a tougher stance Thursday on racist comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump and the similar chants that his supporters made at a campaign rally just days afterwards.
“I think the comments made were hurtful, wrong and completely unacceptable,” Trudeau told reporters in Montreal on Thursday.
Which will make the choice in October even easier or more obvious.
Will Canadians vote for decency?
Or will they vote for the Trumpling in our midst?
And since I don't believe that most Canadians are racists.
I'm pretty confident Canada is going to win...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con racism, Con Trumplings, Donald Trump, Election 2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment