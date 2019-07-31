Elizabeth May Says The Greens Are Finished With Warren Kinsella

It was one of the worst political moves in modern Canadian history. Elizabeth May's decision to hire Warren Kinsella to run the Green Party's War Room, or as she prefers to call it the Zen Room.
And it must have cost the Greens tens of thousands of supporters all over the country.
But at least we can now say this:
May's fling with The Prince of Darkness may have been shocking.
But at least it's over. Already.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has wound down a controversial working relationship with former Liberal strategist Warren Kinsella, saying, “He’s finished whatever work he was doing with us.”
“He was setting up this room for us,” May told me in an interview on Tuesday. (The Green leader won’t use the popular parlance of “war room.”) “I’m grateful for his help in setting it up and he's wishing us well, but he’s not physically working in our shop. He’s not working for us.”
Or is it?
The Green Party’s national campaign manager, Jonathan Dickie, said Kinsella had asked him to respond to the Star on this issue, and the message was the same, up to and including the use of the past tense. “Warren was hired to set up our quick response team. He's done that. His Daisy Group colleague Tom Henheffer, who has worked on many war room campaigns with Warren, will be running the team.”
For that sure doesn't sound like it.
One of Kinsella's Daisy Group colleagues will be running the Green's
So my view of this unfortunate episode is the same as the day I first heard about it:
That view may have earned me one of these...
But I consider that a badge of honour.
And I'm grateful to Kinsella for having unintentionally warned us about May's dubious political judgement.
By reminding Canadians that anyone who could work with him, could also end up working one day with Scheer's ghastly Cons...
For no sane person can now trust the Green Party not to prop up a Con regime.
And of course by reminding everyone that the only leader who can defeat the ugly Cons is this one...
The one who best represents our values.
The one who can best prepare us for a greener future...
Jill Stein North employs Roger Stone North. Not even hiding their copycat American strategy anymore. They even put out a video telling people not to worry about vote splitting. That's a load of recycled manure if there ever was one. Someone needs to investigate who's paying the Daisy Group. I wouldn't be surprised if they were on Jeff and Hamish's payroll. I wouldn't be surprised either if he or one of his hired hacks ghost-wrote Judas W-R's book. Let the sick bastard wither up in the dark.ReplyDelete