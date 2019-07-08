Andrew Scheer and the Curse of Doug Ford

I see Andrew Scheer has been playing cowboy, and flipping pancakes at the Calgary Stampede.
And although I'm sure Scheer was happy to be half a continent away from Doug Ford and the stench of Con corruption, he must also be hurting inside, and increasingly desperate.
Just a few weeks ago it seemed he was heading for a crushing Con majority, and on the verge of being able to impose his deranged Scheeria law on Canada.
Now not so much.
For in the latest NANOS poll, Justin Trudeau and his Liberals have regained the lead.
And they are essentially tied with the Cons in this latest Abacus poll.
And although the numbers are too close for comfort, and this is depressing.
Generation gaps persist: the Conservatives would win an election if the only voters were 45 older, while the Liberals would prevail if the only voters were under 45. Green Party support is twice as high among those under 30 as it is among those 60 or older.
When will older Canadians understand that the Cons who want to carve up medicare are NOT their friends?
Do they really want to end up in some dingy welfare hospital, wondering where their Canada went?
Considering where Justin Trudeau and his Liberals were just two months ago, this is more good news...
And so is this:
Among Liberal supporters, 89% would prefer Justin Trudeau to be Prime Minister. Among Conservative supporters, 88% would prefer Andrew Scheer, but among NDP supporters, only 2 in 3 would prefer Jagmeet Singh to be Prime Minister after the election. The same is true of Elizabeth May. Only 68% of those who would vote Green want her to be PM after the next election.
For it suggests that should the Scheer Cons get anywhere near winning the election, NDP and Green voters would likely move to support the Trudeau Liberals.
While also suggesting that if Maxime Bernier becomes a few points more popular he could start seriously splitting the Con vote, and make any kind of Scheer victory impossible.
But this is the result I like the best...
For it shows just how unpopular Doug Ford has become. And after the way Scheer has rolled in the hay with him, many people are finding it increasingly difficult to tell one from the other.
#onpoli#FordisFailing#FraudNation#cdnpoli— Oooh, Canada ! (@CanadaOooh) July 2, 2019
Oh my God, is there a full moon tonight? Scheer Nonsense is morphing into something hideous ... pic.twitter.com/0VvN6Zz6M6
So I predict the deadly curse of Ford is going to follow Scheer all the way to the election...
We'll make sure of that.
For with just 106 days before the election the main lessons I take from these latest polls are these:
We need to start thinking seriously about strategic voting.
We need to make it impossible for Scheer to escape the curse of Ford.
And we need to hit the Cons harder than we ever have before, until this monstrous clown circus is finally over...
Among Conservative supporters, 88% would prefer Andrew ScheerReplyDelete
And 14% of that 88% would rank Faith Goldy as second choice. But I digress.
Too early to count any chickens, but encouraging momentum to be sure, particularly with three months and change still to go. Poll Tracker now has the average gap within just 10 seats, and 338 has it even closer. But I do worry about vote-splitting and don't trust May for one minute. She'd have to be deluded or just hungry for power and attention to think that aiding the Con climate denialists would get the country any closer to achieving any environmental goals at all. She's out at the Stampede in the most anti-Green province in the country, bashing Trudeau and Bennett on Twitter in hopes of siphoning the indigenous vote. I hope her recycled manure party's support collapses as the election nears, just like it usually does. Canada doesn't need its very own Jill Stein short-circuiting the wifi and messing up the works.
Like you said, strategic voting and turnout numbers will be crucial and with any luck, Trudeau pulls off at least a minority government. Even Con hack John Ibbitson is hinting at the distinct possibility of this happening. Now is not the time to get complacent, of course. Polls don't vote; people do. But I really am hoping for a miracle after all this, so that two days after what would have been his dad's centennial (which is also Xavier's 12th birthday) he can go home with Sophie, Margaret and the kids, have a little champagne and say "because it's 1972."
BTW: OT but FYI, the Rebel/Ruble trolls are online right now trying to implicate Trudeau in the Epstein papers. Both father and son, in fact. Be on the lookout for a bullshit Pizzagate conspiracy to infect social media soon. Even though signs point to the likelihood of the "well-known Prime Minister" being a scuzzball like Tony Bliar, Bunga-Bunga Berlusconi or Nutty Beebee. Then again, if it was Skeevy Harper, the "family values" Con heads would explode.ReplyDelete