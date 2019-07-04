Thursday, July 04, 2019
When Will The Media Callout Andrew Scheer For His Religious Extremism?
Believe it or not, Andrew Scheer is now trying to pose as a tough guy, in a desperate attempt to make Justin Trudeau look weak.
Even though Trudeau makes Scheer look like a yappy Con chihuahua.
The one they call Weak Andy, who would embarrass us on the world stage, by talking big, carrying a small stick.
And looking and sounding ridiculous.
But what isn't funny is that there really are some people Scheer is itching to fight.
Women who believe in the right to control their own bodies.
And LGBT Canadians who he also despises for religious reasons.
For Scheer isn't just a regular believer, he's a religious fanatic.
A fanatic, who as Michael Coren points out, belongs to the ultra conservative wing of the Catholic Church.
But tries to keep that a secret, so he can't even admit the real reason he has never even made a brief appearance at a Pride parade.
Scheer will never state his genuine reasons for boycotting what has become a most important symbol of inclusion in contemporary Canada, because he doesn't want to be labelled a religious extremist.
But the reality is that Scheer's conservative Roman Catholic views inform most of his ideas on issues of life and sexuality.
And since his visceral dislike of LGBT people would only be his problem if he was just an ordinary bigot, but because he is running for Prime Minister it's our problem too.
It's time he came clean about his religious extremism.
With an election on the way, Scheer has tried to paint himself as more of a moderate. It remains to be seen whether journalists will ask whether the man who wants to be prime minister really does believe that LGBTQ people are disordered and immoral, and whether he does think that a woman’s right to choose is akin to murder.
And while they're at it, maybe the media could also ask Scheer why he chose to begin his political career by working for a Canadian Alliance MP who wanted gay people to be arrested and jailed.
And why Larry Spencer was expelled from the party by Stephen Harper, but Scheer wasn't.
You know, the Cons are a weird cult. Where else would you find a candidate give her boyfriend a human skull as a birthday present?
And Scheer is of course entitled to his religious beliefs.
But when those religious beliefs are so extreme and so ugly, and he can't conceal his contempt for pro choice women and LGBT people...
The media must hold Scheer accountable.
Canadians have a right to know who is the real Scheer, before it's too late.
And if or when they do know, I'm sure most of them will understand that we need a religious fanatic as Prime Minister in the year 2019, like we need a hole in the head.
And that most of us would rather go forward rather than backwards, in a country with a leader like this one...
