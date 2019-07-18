Andrew Scheer's Dangerous War On Science

We already knew that Andrew Scheer has no respect for science, for if he did he would never have come up with a fake climate plan designed by and for Big Oil.
Or rejected the idea of carbon taxes over and over again, despite what Nobel prize winners have to say about them.
But now as he grows more and more desperate, he's claiming that he knows more than scientists.
And claiming that Canada's food guide is ideologically driven and unscientific.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has vowed to review Canada’s food guide if his party forms government after the election, claiming the current version “seems to be ideologically-driven by people who have a philosophical perspective” and “bias” against milk.
Which couldn't be more absurd or ridiculous.
In lieu of citing scientific data, Scheer used a personal anecdote about his son to support the nutritional benefits of milk. “I truly do believe that chocolate milk saved my son’s life,” he joked. He said the beverage was one of a handful of foods his picky-eater son would have between the ages of two to six.
“The idea that these types of products that we’ve been drinking as human beings, eating as human beings for a millennia — that now all of a sudden that they’re unhealthy, it’s ridiculous.”
As if humans had been drinking sugary chocolate milk for thousands of years, and drinking a lot of it can't contribute to obesity, and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
And if that wasn't bad enough, his promise to scrap new labels on foods warning of high levels of sugar, sodium, and trans fats, is practically criminal.
Scheer said the warning labels will have a “very negative effect” on the dairy industry.
“I don’t need the government to come along and put a big red sticker on something just because somebody in an office thought that I shouldn’t be eating that,” he said. “I think it’s not based on sound science.”
As if pleasing the dairy lobby that helped make him Con leader was more important than protecting the health of people in this country.
And really what more can you say about that than this?
When Andrew Scheer claims to know more than doctors and scientists he is clearly channelling Donald Trump, threatening public health, and unfit to be a Canadian Prime Minister. #cdnpoli https://t.co/Mofn3afdht— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) July 18, 2019
Andrew Scheer and his Con cult need to be labelled as dangerous, and defeated.
Before they kill Canadians...
