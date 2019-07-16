Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Big Ford Corruption Problem
I don't like to brag, but even before he became Premier I predicted that Doug Ford would lead his government into the swamp of corruption.
There was just something about him that screamed "SCANDAL!!!"
Or Con HOG!!!
And now I see I'm not alone.
The patronage scandal that continues to batter the premier’s office has hit home for voters, with almost 60 per cent believing the Ford government is corrupt and even more saying too many “cronies” have been hired, a new poll suggests.
And while I'm doing my best not to gloat, because to be fair Con hogs can't help themselves.
I am gloating about Ford's effect on the political fortunes of Andrew Scheer.
Because this couldn't be more devastating.
A growing number of Ontario voters say the policies of the Ford government make them less likely to vote for Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives in the fall federal election, says a new poll that has been tracking the issue.
In June, 54 per cent of those polled by Corbett Communications said they felt that way, but now 60 per cent do.
And since I also predicted that Weak Andy would end up running from Ford...
“This is something Scheer is desperately afraid of and it hasn’t gotten any better,” said veteran pollster John Corbett. “It’s gotten worse … if things keep going like that, he has already lost Ontario.”
Now I'm not just gloating, I'm celebrating!!!
For with less than a hundred days to go before the federal election, these polls are also looking better and better.
Now I realize that the election is not yet won, and that many things can happen between now and then.
But I'm getting ready to party already...
