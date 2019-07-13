Saturday, July 13, 2019
Elizabeth May's Absurd Reasons For Hiring Warren Kinsella
As I said in my last post, Elizabeth May's decision to hire the toxic Trudeau hater Warren Kinsella is one of the most bizarre political decisions in modern Canadian history.
And tweets like this one only make it sound crazier.
For asking Kinsella not to be offensive or insulting is like asking a pit bull or a hyena to be happy on a diet of lettuce and tomatoes.
And her party's stated reason for hiring Kinsella is so dumb, it sounds more Godfather than Green.
After months of hand wringing and negotiation, the Greens have hired Kinsella to set up a “situation” room for them. His principal task, according to party sources, is to “protect” Elizabeth May from the kinds of attacks that are now routinely made on political leaders, on social media and by other parties.
“Lying and personal attacks in politics have become the new norm,” Green Party deputy-leader Jo-Ann Roberts told The Tyee.
“Elizabeth had to admit that she does not have the sophistication it takes to deal with this stuff. We can play to her great strength, climate change, but only if we don’t let other people take her apart at the knees. Kinsella knows the dark world much better than we do. By hiring him, we are sending a message to other parties: we will not just let ourselves be attacked.”
And makes absolutely no sense.
Not when the Cons are the only party that goes after its opponents with lies and personal attacks, and as Althia Raj points out, Kinsella is one of them.
A cheerleader for Andrew Scheer and Doug Ford, who is only interested in pursuing his pathetic vendetta with Justin Trudeau, and has no place in a party that calls itself progressive.
As these Tyee readers point out:
Furthermore if Elizabeth May actually said this:
“People will accuse us of swimming with the sharks, but we have to keep reminding them we are dolphins.”
She is clearly out of it, and doesn't seem to understand that her strength was her decency, and that by recruiting a man like Kinsella she has debased herself and her party.
Nobody can trust them not to form a coalition with the Scheer gang.
And anyone who votes for the Greens from now on is either a Con or an idiot...
