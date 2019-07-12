The Day Elizabeth May Went Over To The Dark Side

As I've mentioned many times I've always liked Elizabeth May. She always struck me as the kind of decent politician I admire.
I liked her so much that I would have been quite happy to see her and her Green Party prop up a Trudeau minority government if that turned out to be the election result.
But not any longer, because this is shocking.
And this is appalling.
And the reason it's so appalling is that anyone who teams up with the toxic Trudeau hater Warren Kinsella is a Con or a Con sympathizer. Period.
And as a result the Greens now can't be trusted not to prop up a Scheer government.
Or return the favour so to speak...
For while I could easily forgive Elizabeth May for this lapse in judgement.
Elizabeth May says she’s sorry for giving a rambling, profanity-laced speech at Ottawa’s annual press gallery dinner, blaming her performance on a strenuous travel schedule that left her tired and with little time for preparation ahead of the Saturday night event.
And I did at the time.
I can never forgive her for teaming up with the so called Prince of Darkness, and by so doing threaten to stab her fellow progressives in the back.
For that's not only morally deficient, it betrays a terminal lack of political judgement.
Sadly, too much is at stake for her and her Green Party to ever be trusted again.
And judging by the reactions to this tweet I'm not the only one who feels that way.
Elizabeth has gone to the #DarkSide pic.twitter.com/oc5FeaUvPk— 🍁 Merlin 🍁 (@MerlinofCanada) July 12, 2019
For there are a lot of angry and disappointed progressives out there who expected better from someone like Elizabeth May.
And this so sad...
Or just plain pathetic.Greens do politics differently. @kinsellawarren knows we have no "war room." Peace Room? Situation Room? Room of Zen? #GPC https://t.co/5EOQ8IJaJ1— Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) July 12, 2019
Warren Kinsella in a Peace Room or a Room of Zen how naive can she be?
And the good news?
After a really good spring, the Greens appear to have hit their poll ceiling.
Having scored a federal byelection upset and a provincial breakthrough, the Greens were riding a wave of momentum this spring — but that wave could be cresting as this pre-election summer begins.
Normally, a drop (or gain) of a few tenths of a percentage point in the Poll Tracker isn't noteworthy. But since multiple pollsters show the same trend line, it's a signal that the Greens' momentum could be grinding to a halt.
And since other polls show that in a tight race between the Liberals and the Cons most Green supporters would move to the Liberals.
We can expect the Greens to continue trending downwards, as many of their shocked supporters head for the lifeboats.
And the best news?
Yet another poll shows the Liberals surging.
The Liberal Party of Canada led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds itself in the lead with less than a hundred days left to go before the federal election in October.
“The Liberals have rebounded thanks to a dip in Conservative support,” said Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research. “The Liberals have significant leads in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada and would be the favourites to win if the election were held today based on these numbers”.
And I expect that trend to also continue, and even pick up speed.
For now it is only too obvious that Justin Trudeau must receive as many votes as possible to try to ensure a liberal majority.
For only with a majority can he hold off the Cons and their Green/Blue collaborators.
And help save this country from destruction...
This is Jack Layton all over again, personal gain at the countries expense.ReplyDelete
And Wornout is a poor man's Roger Stone. He's jealous of Trudeau on all other aspects, so I wonder if he's got himself inked: instead of a tribal artwork or Nixon, a tattoo of Harper on his puckered ass.Delete
I sent an email to her office that was polite but bluntReplyDelete
Take it from a Yank: been there, done that. Told ya she was Maple Jill Stein, a RepubliCon plant looking to split the vote against the star candidate "because it's 2016." Read the Financial Post article about May's true character. Leaking Privy Council conversations, hm, who does that sound like?ReplyDelete
I hope this backfires spectacularly and ends up being the turning point that the TruGrits desperately need, and not a moment too soon. With a boner move like this, Dizzy Lizzy Mayhem deserves to end up a party of one sitting in the dugout with other losers like Mad Max and her partner in slime Judas Wilson-Raybould. She basically hired Hamish Marshall with a middle-age paunch and needs to face a drubbing for it at the ballot box. As for Wornout, he needs professional help for his Trudeau obsession. Like I said, he's Green with envy.
NB: Just had an interesting thought. Hopefully Trump will be brought down by Elizabeth Warren... while Trudeau gets saved by Elizabeth and Warren.ReplyDelete