Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Red Deer Horror: The Toxic Trudeau Haters Strike Again
I have never understood why the Cons and other toxic Trudeau haters get such a perverted pleasure going after our prime minister and his family.
But I do know it's not healthy, I do know it's not Canadian.
I do know that this is the kind of horror show you get when you let those haters poison our country.
A mock lynching in a Red Deer bar that couldn't be more disgusting.
The co-owner of a bar in central Alberta doesn't regret hanging up a large pinata of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the Canada Day weekend.
"The only downfall was for structural reasons we had to Zip-Tie the rope around his neck because someone would hit it once, it would have fallen," Newell said Tuesday.
I realize that it happened in Alberta, the home of the redneck bigots, and in a province that is more American than Canadian.
But this is obscene.
"We were putting together the Canada Day party and I said it'd be funny to make a Justin Trudeau pinata. We filled it with money, candy and little notes of things he promised. It was all just in fun," he said.
And let's be clear, it promotes the same kind of violence against Justin as this sign does...
Or this great Con production...
Or this one courtesy of Andrew Scheer's yellow vested friends...
It's a Made in America disease that was imported by the Cons, and the day we normalize that behaviour this country will go down the same dark and bloody road.
I know I'll never accept it.
I was forced to fight bullies when I was just a young teenager, I still loathe the cowardly scum, and I'm still fighting them.
So when I see the violent way some in the Con media portray Justin Trudeau...
As not manly enough and too weak to be Prime Minister.
The more they attack Trudeau, the more I support him and his family...
You can agree or disagree with his policies, but the way the Cons go after him is pure evil.
Normalize that behaviour, or start believing that decency is weakness.
And we'll all wake up some day in a fascist jungle...
Labels: Con bigotry, Justin Trudeau, Toxic Trudeau Haters
As the old saying goes, what's this got to do with the price of tea in China? This isn't even policy critique, it's perverse. These people attack his children, his mother, his dead brother, even his dog, and then say it's about building a pipeline or not building a pipeline or whatever. And you're right, Simon, it's not just Cons. It's self-proclaimed progressives, or "bro-gressives" (since many of them are male) who attack female Liberal supporters (and gay ones) saying "you only support Trudeau because you want to sleep with him." (Jealous much?) Or those eco-trolls I mentioned awhile back, who said they were going to protest TMX by urinating in Kokanee Lake. So piss on his dead brother's corpse and that's supposed to change his mind on energy policy? Their rhetoric is indistinguishable from Cons and all they share in common is, like you said, toxic Trudeau hate.ReplyDelete
That bar owner should be boycotted if not arrested and his establishment shut down, for aiding and abetting credible threats of violence against the PM. If this is the kind of trash that comes out of Alberta, maybe they should just GTFO. And they wonder why no one would miss them. As for the useless, vulgar media, it's long overdue that they face punitive sanctions from their respective regulatory boards for their rhetoric. So should the entirety of the CPC, which they are nothing but propagandists for. If, God forbid, something should happen to Justin or anyone in his family, the blood will be on their hands. Free speech my ass. This is sick.