Justin Trudeau, the Alberta Crazies, and the Progressive Bastion

I see Justin Trudeau has taken part in the Calgary Stampede festivities, trying to make friends in a province where so many hate him, as he has every year since he became Liberal leader.
But this year one thing was different.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sounded the Liberal rallying cry Saturday as he split time between flipping pancakes and speaking at a private event where he said the rest of the country hears Alberta’s turmoils.
But notably, for the first time since he was elected prime minister, Trudeau didn’t venture down to the Stampede grounds, opting for smaller events in front of friendly crowds instead.
And who can blame him, or his bodyguards?
For with signs like that one all over Alberta.
And ugly right-wing extremists like these...
Yellow vest crew is outside, the PM is scheduled to make remarks here inside the building for a donor appreciation event soon #yyc pic.twitter.com/u3PPzYUcIW— Helen Pike (@helenipike) July 13, 2019
The redneck province just isn't safe for decent Prime Ministers.
And as I said on Twitter, Andrew Scheer needs to come clean about his support for those yellow vested crazies.
For the day we normalize that kind of murderous hatred is the day this country dies.
Especially since what's happening now is no accident...
And the good news?
Most of the country is not like Alberta. Canada's biggest city is still known as Fortress Toronto.
The Liberals have maintained a commanding lead in their “Fortress Toronto,” with almost half of decided and leaning voters in Canada’s largest city saying they intend to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s party in the coming federal election, according to a new poll.
The survey of Torontonian voters by Forum Research found that 46 per cent of decided or leaning respondents intend to vote Liberal in the Oct. 21 federal election. Coming in second in the poll, way back at 26 per cent, are the Conservatives, followed by the New Democrats at 12 per cent.
Ten per cent of respondents said they intend to vote for the Greens, while 4 per cent said they would support the People’s Party of Canada.
It still celebrates a prime minister like this one...
And the best news?
It's the city where I now live, and a progressive bastion the Cons will never conquer.
You know, when I first arrived in Toronto from Montreal I thought it was ugly.
A city of workaholics and party poopers etc etc.
But I soon learned that wasn't true.
And now in an ugly world it has never looked more beautiful...
