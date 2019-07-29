Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier's Con Bigot Contest

It's not easy to get back to the sweltering heat of the city after spending two days sailing through the coolest part of Lake Ontario, far from the madding crowds, and our increasingly grubby political scene.
But if I have to get back into the political arena, and I do because my holiday is over and the election is now just twelve weeks away, this story will do just fine.
For it's a nasty little story, but it says so much about the Cons, and how low they have fallen.
So low that Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier are now engaged in a grubby contest.
A contest to see who can be more of a bigot.
Or more of a Trumpling.
Maxime Bernier says that if he becomes prime minister, his government would slash immigration and refugee numbers, build a fence to block asylum seekers from walking across the border, and end a program that lets immigrants sponsor their families to join them.
And although Bernier has never looked more desperate or more pathetic, you can be sure that Andrew Scheer and his ugly Cons must be absolutely terrified.
Because it is their worst nightmare...
A contest where Scheer has to prove he is more of a bigot than Bernier.
For all Mad Max has to do is attract just over five percent of Weak Andy's supporters, and Con hopes of winning the next election will be gone with the wind.
So the Cons are already firing back at Bernier, by blaming Justin Trudeau...
Since Trudeau’s #WelcomeToCanada tweet in 2017, more than 40,000 people have crossed our border illegally. By this year, illegal border crossers will cost taxpayers $1.1 billion while forcing law-abiding immigrants and refugees to wait longer for Canada’s help.— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) July 27, 2019
#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/o6E5eDAzkl
Trying to make it sound like there's a crisis at the border, even though there is no crisis.
And all Scheer is trying to do is whip up racism and xenophobia for crass political purposes.
Again...
Which is of course about as low as you can go.
And the good news?
It's not just a dirty game Scheer is playing, it's a dangerous one.
For if his racism becomes too obvious it could cost him the support of more moderate Cons.
And any chance of winning ANYTHING.
So let's hear it for Mad Max.
Our useful idiot.
But let's make absolutely sure we defeat ALL those ghastly Cons before they set our country on fire...
P.S. Thanks to Callum for tending to the comments in my absence, and to all my readers for their patience...
