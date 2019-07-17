Wednesday, July 17, 2019
More Bad News For Doug Ford And Andrew Scheer
In my last post I looked at a new poll that suggested that 60 per cent of people in Ontario now believe that Doug Ford's government is corrupt.
And how the stench of that corruption was dragging down Andrew Scheer's numbers in that province.
But that same poll also has some more bad news for Ford and Scheer.
It seems that a large majority of people in the province believe Ford needs a new slogan.
Premier Doug Ford bills himself and his government as “for the people,” but a new poll suggests a clear majority of Ontarians do not believe he cares about people like them.
Asked whether “Doug Ford cares about people like me,” 67 per cent of respondents disagreed with that statement.
And as if those numbers aren't bad enough, and are probably the real reason why he no longer answers his phone.
These numbers are even worse.
About three-quarters of respondents — 74 per cent — agreed with the statement that “catastrophic climate change is happening and it’s caused by human activity” while 13 per cent disagreed and 13 per cent didn’t know.
At the same time, 68 per cent believe “the Ford government is wasting $30 million by advertising against the federal carbon tax” while 15 per cent disagreed and 16 per cent were not certain.
Especially since Ford spends most of his time campaigning against the "job killing carbon tax," and so does Scheer...
Both are shameless climate change deniers.
And since this summer promises to be a really hot one, and a really wet one, they're both going to look like Con clowns, or climate criminals
And make Justin Trudeau look even more like a winner...
It's funny how things turn out eh?
Who knew Doug Ford could be such a useful idiot?
But as I said in my last post, get ready to party in October...
