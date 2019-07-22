Monday, July 22, 2019
Another Good Reason Not To Vote For The Greens
It's hard to believe that only a month ago I was hoping that Elizabeth May and her Green Party would do well in the federal election.
Win a few more seats to help push the Liberals in the right direction, and boost the fight against climate change.
But not any longer.
For first came Warren Kinsella.
To corrupt the soul of the party.
Which was scary enough.
And now May is scaring me with this.
Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May would work with any other party in a minority Parliament with a serious climate plan—and even thinks she could influence Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives to drop their crusade against carbon pricing “if it means the difference for them between governing or spending more time in opposition.”
For as much as I like Elizabeth May, I find that offer hopelessly naive.
Or out of touch with the real world.
But then that's the problem with single-issue leaders and candidates. They can't see the forest for the trees.
As Karl Nerenberg points out, we need to know exactly what May's price would be for propping up a Scheer government.
Would it be sufficient for Scheer to maintain the Trudeau government's carbon tax as is? Is that all it would take for the Conservatives to win Green support?
And what about other Conservative policies, such as imposing tougher restrictions on asylum seekers, or killing the Liberals' fund for local news while radically cutting funding for the CBC? Those are not climate-change related. Would the Greens be comfortable supporting them?
For while the fight against climate change may be the most important issue we must confront, there are a lot of other issues that are also very important.
Issues like women's rights, gay rights, indigenous justice, the battle against bigotry, and our medicare and pension systems.
I can't trust the Cons not to assault every one of those issues and rights that have helped define this country.
I can't be sure the Greens even know what they would be doing:
An experienced leader such as Elizabeth May should know that what constitutes a government, in our system, is a lot more than the legislative agenda it submits to Parliament.
If she and her party were to vote confidence in a Scheer government, they would be giving that government, and that prime minister, carte blanche to take all kinds of crucial decisions over which Parliament would have no say.
And so, voting confidence in Andrew Scheer would mean you were ready to support not only the legislation he might present to Parliament, but the way he would run that vast and powerful entity we call the federal government.
And since that could lead to the destruction of this country, I'm afraid I can't trust the Kinsella Greens not to collaborate with the Cons.
So my advice would be that except in ridings where only they can beat the Cons, don't vote for the Greens anywhere else.
And instead support the only leader who can defeat the sinister Con clown Scheer.
Fight climate change AND defend the rights and values that make Canada the country we know and love...
Labels: Election 2019, Elizabeth May, Green Party, Warren Kinsella
I hope this Jill Stein wedge-vote bullshit craters them in the polls once and for all. Kinsella's only motive is using the party as a vessel to fulfill his obsessive anti-Trudeau vendetta. He just wrote another juvenile screed in the Sun titled "Liberals need to be kicked in the Butts." (I gotta say, I feel bad for anyone whose name can so easily be turned into a sophomoric joke. "Turdeau" is bad enough but at least it requires modification. Gerry really is a nice guy and he doesn't deserve any of this.)ReplyDelete
This Kinsellification of the "Cons with composters" party is blatantly obvious to anyone who has been paying attention. But the mother of manure seems to have pulled a con on us all. Recall the book review with excerpts from party insiders. When Manila Envelopes Muldoon says you're untrustworthy, you're really, really bad.
Sadly, if the goddamn bought-and-paid-for M$M isn't going to do proper vetting it's up to actual progressives to get the word out and say no to Lizzy Mayhem and her dark prince Wormtongue. They may be disappointed on a number of fronts with Trudeau but who else is an option at this point? Everyone needs to strategically vote ABC to give JT at least a minority government. Preferably a majority, but even a 1972 result is acceptable as long as JT stays in the top job. He's the only adult in the room and the only one who isn't in this for himself. The rest are craven hacks, enablers of fascism or outright fascists themselves. Green slime.