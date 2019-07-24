Wednesday, July 24, 2019
My Excellent Summer and the Horror of the Cons
It's been an amazing summer so far in the place where I live. And now that I'm on holiday I've been trying to enjoy every minute.
The blue sky days, the warm breezes, the childhood memories of the days I learned to sail in a far off land.
The lazy afternoons at the island beach where I can lie in the sun, and have the luxury of time to really think about where this country is going.
But sometimes when I do that these days, I have a deep sense of foreboding.
And it's not just the fact that the rising waters of Lake Ontario have submerged about eighty percent of the sand on this beach.
Or that just a few days ago it felt like 43 degrees in the shade, and it was too hot to go out.
No, this is what I find troubling.
If an election was held at the time of the survey, the Liberals and Conservatives would each get 32% of committed voter support, followed by the NDP at 16%, the Greens at 11%, and the BQ at 4%. All these numbers are virtually unchanged since our last survey at the end of June.
For while I realize that the trend favours the Liberals, I find it hard to believe that with just three months to go before the election, Andrew Scheer still has a chance of becoming Prime Minister.
And that even after the stench of Jason Kenney, and the corruption of Doug Ford, many Canadians would still give Scheer the power to join with them and complete the destruction of this country.
Even though, no thanks to them, it's so admired all over the world.
It's hard to believe that people could be that brutish, or that greedy, or that stupid, to destroy that work in progress.
And sometimes I can't help feeling that the Canada I love is doomed.
But then as I walk back from the beach in the late afternoon, and see so many of my favourite flowers blooming.
More butterflies than I have seen for a long time.
And this floating piece of art in the bay called SOS or Save our Swimmers...
Where each orange figure represents more than one million refugees in the world desperately seeking shelter, freedom and safety.
And remind me that we can be proud of this.
Canada admitted the largest number of refugees who were resettled last year and had the second highest rate of refugees who gained citizenship, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency's global report.
Remind me that my beautiful country is far from doomed, still well worth fighting for.
And why I stand with Trudeau
Who more than any other Canadian politician best represents the country I want to live in.
Holidays can clear the mind, and help some people see the forest for the trees.
But I know what I want and where I'm going...
And I do know this:
The final Battle for Canada is about to begin.
And we are going to win it...
There was a different poll from Research Co. that showed the Liberals ahead 34-31. A few of them are showing an upward trend and slight lead with some very important numbers in Ontario. The only salve I can take out of all this is that campaigns do matter, and turnout is the most important factor above all. It was a tight race in 2015 and the Liberals didn't pick up really any traction until late August or September. Granted, a lot of things have changed in four years, the world is much different now, and Trumpism and the cancer of social media hatred has infected the body politic worldwide. Again, I'm really sorry as an American that my country has exported this.ReplyDelete
But there's a lot of backstabbing scum more interested in their own self-serving agendas domestically too. (One such assassin is supposedly releasing a slam book just a month before the election.) The only poll that matters is election day, and there's a chance we won't know the outcome until maybe October 29th, if the Orthodox community gets an extension. Nobody saw that coming and it could be the saving grace we need.
All I can say is good luck Canada, you're going to need it. We're still trying to get rid of our Russian asshat and now the U.K. is saddled with theirs. Keep calm and never surrender. #TrudeauMustStay