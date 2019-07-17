The Racism of Trump And Our Con Bigots

There can now be no doubt now that Donald Trump is a foul bigot, who is disgracing himself and the office he holds.
There is no doubt that whatever he says he is racist to the bone.
But what I also find interesting is how political leaders in this country reacted to that sordid episode, because I think it says a lot about them.
So while I thought Justin Trudeau's reaction to Trump's foul klan show was measured and dignified.
“That is not how we do things in Canada,” said @JustinTrudeau about @realDonaldTrump's tweets this weekend telling Democratic women of colour to leave the U.S. Trudeau said, “Canadians and indeed people around the world know exactly what I think about those particular comments.” pic.twitter.com/AtEUwQ5iaX— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) July 15, 2019
I thought Andrew Scheer's reaction was rambling and very unconvincing.
But then who can be surprised that he looked so guilty?“I don’t think there’s any place in our society for intolerance or those kind of divisive comments,” said @AndrewScheer about Donald Trump’s tweets about four Democratic congresswomen that have been widely denounced as racist. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/JBEuvyLD6J— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) July 17, 2019
When Scheer has made it abundantly clear that he is a racist himself...
So are many of his supporters...
And so are some of his MPs like the Con bubba Larry Miller...
Whose comments a few years ago couldn't have been more Trumpian.
A veteran backbench Conservative MP has apologized for telling Muslim women who want to wear the niqab while taking the citizenship oath to "stay the hell where you came from."
Or more disgusting.
Even though, believe it or not, he is known as the "Keeper of the Flame" or the "voice of principle" in the Con caucus.
And as this graphic makes only too clear he is not alone...
You know, the other day in one of his many rambling incoherent posts the ghastly old Disaffected Liberace, the one who has suggested that Trudeau should be raped in jail, wrote these words and aimed them at me:
There are those among us who persistently vilify Conservatives as "ghastly" and outside the company of "decent" Canadians. That sort of thing plays directly into the hands of those who pursue our division. It ought not to be condoned.
And all I can say is how dare that shabby collaborator try to censor my words, when they are my only weapons?
Like other decent Canadians I don't hug Cons, certainly not when their racism is poisoning my country.
I will fight them and all other bigots until the day I die.
And this shall be our slogan...
