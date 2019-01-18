Friday, January 18, 2019
The Cons and the Monstrous Keeper of the Flame
In my last post I looked at how Andrew Scheer had been caught accusing the United Nations and Justin Trudeau of trying to erase Canada's borders.
With what turned out to be a neo-Nazi meme.
But it's worth recalling that he wasn't the first Con to go after the U.N.
The ugly redneck MP Larry Miller got there first.
When six years ago he demanded that the Con regime pull Canada out of the U.N. for no good reason.
A Conservative backbencher wants Canada to be the first country in the world to leave the United Nations. Larry Miller, the MP for Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound, says he's upset the UN Committee Against Torture "voiced displeasure" with the Harper government's refugee-reform bill, and sent a rapporteur on food security to Canada.
But then, that was just one tawdry episode in Miller's long political career, and he had so many.
For who can forget his numerous racist zombie eruptions?
How he once tweeted out instructions on how to spot the Communists in our neighbourhoods.
Or the time he helped spread a fake news story claiming that Canadian Muslims wanted to legalize pedophilia.
Or the day he compared people on welfare to animals.
And then of course there was that time when he accused supporters of the long gun gun registry of sounding like Nazis...
Or the time when he couldn't restrain himself from bellowing his support for Donald Trump.
Bruce Grey Owen Sound MP Larry Miller doesn't have a problem with Donald Trump as President. In fact, he feels Trump will be good for the American economy and good for Canada.
And retweeting some extravagant praise for Marine Le Pen....
The leader of France's racist, xenophobic National Front.
And if you thought that was as bad as Andrew Scheer spreading that fake neo-Nazi meme about the U.N. and migrants, brace yourselves.
Here's the kicker.
For years Larry Miller has been known by the other Cons as the "Keeper of the Flame."
The "voice of principle" in the Con caucus.
Right. No wonder Scheer and his grubby gang have been spreading neo-Nazi memes.
And the good news? The flame went out years ago, and now at last so is Miller.
He's not sticking around to see them all go down in the next election. And I don't blame him. It's going to be even uglier than him.
Bye Bye bigot. Bye Bye Cons...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigots, Gun Registry, Larry Miller, The Death of Con Canada, U.N. Global Compact for Migration
So Canada's Cons have their own Steve KKKing, eh? Didn't I say they were inbred sibling spouses of the GOP? Surprised he hasn't said anything about refugees coming over the 49th parallel having calves the size of watermelons. That reminds me: Faith Goldy was a favorite of America's own Iowa pig-farmer Nazi, and who could forget how Scheer seemed quite taken by Ilsa, Queen of the Duck Hunt too. Maybe she can hook up with Lebensraum Larry as her next sugar daddy, and they can roll around in the muck at Uncle Steve's Hog Farm in the town of Kissin' Cousins, Iowa. Only thing is, for the interest of animal welfare, you'd have to evacuate the pigs first.ReplyDelete