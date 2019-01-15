Toxic Masculinity and the Gillette Controversy

Toxic masculinity is one of the greatest curses of humanity. It turns gentle boys into beasts and bullies.
It demeans women, and kills them in horrifying numbers. It drives men to kill each other all over our bloody planet, in one senseless war after the other.
It was largely responsible for Donald Trump's victory, and it's what the ghastly Con nerd Andrew Scheer is trying to use against Justin Trudeau.
And since I hate bullies of any kind with a passion
I really like this video.
And what makes me like it even more, is the hysterical way many right-wing men are reacting.
Gillette is under fire from men’s rights activists and rightwing publications for a new advertisement that engages with the #MeToo movement and plays on its 30-year tagline “The Best A Man Can Get”, asking instead: “Is this the best a man can get?”
With some of the worst Trump supporters in the U.S. lining up to declare that they will NEVER use a Gillette product again.
And this tells me all I need to know about our own scuzzy right wingers.
The Conservative Canadian political commentator Ezra Levant wrote: “A shaving ad written by pink-haired feminist scolds is about as effective as a tampon ad written by middle aged men … Count this 30-year customer out.”
Misogyny is them. And Levant really is a pig.
As for me, I don't want to place myself too far above my brothers...
Because I have to admit that the smell of meat cooking on a BBQ is enough to bring out the cave man in me.
And I further admit that I have in the past been too quick to get in a fight.
But only because I had to defend myself from the bullies in my life...
And teach them to mind their manners.
Which just happens to be the same reason I now fight bullies like Andrew Scheer and Doug Ford.
Let me be clear, the day this political thug who would encourage religious fanatics to bully LGBT kids in our schools becomes my Premier, will be the day Hell freezes over. Instead I will resist him until the day he is defeated or arrested. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/zfsLzI4lc9— Simon (@montrealsimon) June 8, 2018
The reason I support a leader like Justin Trudeau who supports the rights of women and gay people...
And why I don't have the slightest problem with a video that asks men to be better than they are.
In fact I think it's about time. We need more messages like that one. So good for Gillette.
For this is what I believe:
My precious sisters will not be truly free, as they must be.
Until men can free themselves as well...
