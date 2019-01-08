Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Why Donald Trump Is So Confidently Incompetent
As you may know, I have struggled for years to try to determine what makes Donald Trump tick.
And so far my diagnosis includes extreme narcissism with a touch of paranoia, possibly aggravated by early onset dementia.
But it seems I may have overlooked a critical psychological factor, the Dunning Kruger effect.
Which makes him more dangerous, than even I had imagined.
For it explains why so many of his advisers have given up and fled the White House, and it gives him the confidence of the incompetent.
Even though President Trump’s statements are rife with errors, falsehoods or inaccuracies, he expresses great confidence in his aptitude. He says he does not read extensively because he solves problems “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had.” He has said in interviews he doesn’t read lengthy reports because “I already know exactly what it is.”
He has “the best words” and cites his “high levels of intelligence” in rejecting the scientific consensus on climate change. Decades ago, he said he could end the Cold War: “It would take an hour and a half to learn everything there is to learn about missiles,” Trump told The Washington Post’s Lois Romano over dinner in 1984. “I think I know most of it anyway.”
Which explains so much about the way Trump operates.
Dunning-Kruger “offers an explanation for a kind of hubris,” said Steven Sloman, a cognitive psychologist at Brown University. “The fact is, that’s Trump in a nutshell. He’s a man with zero political skill who has no idea he has zero political skill. And it’s given him extreme confidence.”
But while some might consider Trump's condition comical, Dunning-Kruger can be deadly.
In 2017, former neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison for maiming several patients.
“His performance was pathetic,” one co-surgeon wrote about Duntsch after a botched spinal surgery, according to the Texas Observer. “He was functioning at a first- or second-year neurosurgical resident level but had no apparent insight into how bad his technique was.”
And since Trump is clearly a ticking time bomb...
And has access to the nuclear codes.
And since he is likely to take Robert Mueller's raid on the Oval Office badly...
Very badly.
I think we can all agree that the sooner he is impeached.
Or whatever.
The safer we'll all be....
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment