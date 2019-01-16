Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Fascist Connection
The first time I saw Andrew Scheer ranting and raving about the U.N. Global Compact for Migration, I couldn't understand what he was talking about. Or where he got that bizarre idea from.
Especially since the Compact, which was endorsed the other day by almost all the countries in the world, is not legally binding and does not affect our sovereignty in the least.
So I thought it was just the latest attempt to whip up racism and xenophobia by the increasingly desperate hate mongers in the Con propaganda department.
But now it seems the idea came from an even darker place.
For as Doug Saunders points out, while Scheer made some wild and woolly claims.
Mr. Scheer claimed that the Compact “gives influence over Canada’s immigration system to foreign entities." He then denounced the “crisis at our borders” and “chaos at our borders” caused by “illegal border crossers” – suggesting that cross-border chaos, danger and criminality would be products of this document.
And tried to make it sound like he was standing up for Canada.
His fevered conspiracy theory actually came from some some far-right parties and neo-Nazis in Europe.
Where did this weird theory come from? As Laurens Cerulus and Eline Schaart found out in an investigation this week for Politico, it was the product of a calculated social-media campaign by “a coalition of anti-Islam, far-right and neo-Nazi sympathizers” based in Europe. It was taken up in September by far-right parties in Europe, and by figures in Mr. Trump’s circle.
And since those fascists are also strong backers of Brexit, as is Andrew Scheer...
Remember?
Even though most sane people now consider Brexit to be an absolute disaster.
One can only wonder who Scheer is really working for, or who is pulling his strings.
Is he really standing up for Canada, or is he under the influence of foreign fascists?
And since Scheer's ravings are dangerous, and the kind of conspiracy theory that has already driven some deranged men to kill innocent people.
Nobody but these killers themselves are responsible for their actions. But they all had been led to believe fictions about border-crossing bogeymen and the figures who supposedly back them. Given the dangerous implications of such inventions, to amplify them in the name of momentary political gain wouldn’t just be profoundly unwise. It would be absolutely reckless.
And as I recently pointed out, his Global Compact conspiracy theory is now inspiring many homegrown fascists to call Justin Trudeau a traitor and threaten his life...
Scheer can no longer be allowed to get away with his murderous lies.
With an election only nine months away, we need answers urgently.
And the police must get involved.
For only the truth can save this country...
