Time To Crackdown On The Yellow Vest Loonies

We are told that we shouldn't judge them too harshly. That they are just the Canadian, or the Alberta version, of the yellow vests in France.
But their crude signs send out one ugly message after the other. Bigotry is good, the U.N. is bad, immigrants are a menace, Justin Trudeau is a traitor.
All over the internet these yellow bellies bellow and howl for him to be tried or hanged for treason.
And yes, enough is enough.
A Kamloops, B.C. radio host has been on the receiving end of a torrent of threats and abuse after posting a critical tweet about Canada’s Yellow Vest movement.
Radio NL host Brett Mineer took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment on what he felt were the uglier elements of the movement, including what he described as racist elements and conspiracy theories.
And isn't this pretty?
My mail bag now: pic.twitter.com/akD5u4B5XX— Brett Mineer (@MineerBrett) January 11, 2019
Bob Rae is right.
Many of those yellow bellies are nothing but racists, misogynists, homophobes, and/or conspiracy theory spouting kooks...
And Andrew Scheer is responsible for encouraging them with his lies, his Con kookery..
.
And his foul racism...
For which he can never be forgiven.
Not when the man he demonizes day after day is being bombarded with murderous threats.
And Scheer has yet to condemn them, the low life coward.
The wretched Con clown...
As for the yellow vests in Alberta who don't engage in vile behaviour, but are still demanding that Justin Trudeau give them a pipeline, and kill his carbon tax plan, even though it's the best way to fight climate change.
They need a reality check too.
Trudeau is already giving them a pipeline at great political cost to try to keep Alberta from threatening to separate. But he can't breathe life into a dying industry.
So if the yellow ones have a a problem they should take their frustrations out on Stephen Harper.
Who promised them the days of oil and roses would last forever...
When he should have known they were almost over.
As for the vile yellow bellies and other toxic Trudeau haters, it's no good trying to reason with them. They are either too brainwashed, or too dumb...
But they do need to understand this: In Canada we don't threaten to kill our leaders, and hope to get away with it.
So if they can't restrain themselves, and behave like Canadians instead of Americans.
The police should come down on those wannabe terrorists like a ton of bricks.
And send the whole damn lot of them to the big house where they belong...
There is something more insidious going on. We saw it in the Ukraine, and EnglandReplyDelete
and Syria, and now the same powers are trying to use negative waves on Canada.
https://globalovethinktank.blogspot.com/2019/01/why-i-hate-justin-trudeau.html
Andy's "elitism" bullshit has SFA to do with economic anxiety. He's framing Trudeau as Marie Antoinette -- or worse, the whole Trudeau family as the Romanovs. The latter being an apt "red flag" for the likelihood that Moscow is fanning the flames of this depraved "activist movement" that functions more like a gang or terrorist group than a "grassroots uprising." Northern Spring nothing. More like a yellow stream, and who do we know who has yellow streams as his "alleged" fetish?ReplyDelete
Time for an investigation indeed. Not just into the Neon Nazis themselves, as someone called them, but their evident political safe space. Follow the money, fumigate the CPC and follow Fat Cat, Hair Trumpovich and their petro-pals in Petrograd before someone gets killed.