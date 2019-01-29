Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Donald Trump and the Bad Numbers Game
Donald Trump likes to say that he's really good at numbers. You know, the best.
Just like he says he knows more about science than the scientists.
But whatever he says about Global WAMING, after the long government shutdown, more and more Americans now believe he either doesn't know what he's saying or doing.
Or he's cuckoo.
Or both...
But then who can blame the Orange Oaf?
He was supposed to have spent the month playing golf at Mar-A-Lago in sunny Florida.
Instead he has been cooped up in the White House, in the middle of a freezing winter, slowly losing his mind along with all the others.
During most of the shutdown, Trump remained singularly focused on the wall, declining to travel much and declaring at regular intervals that he was alone in the White House, waiting to negotiate. The shutdown made for the longest stretch of Trump's presidency that he did not play golf. What was supposed to be a three-week stay at his South Florida estate turned into an extended cloistering at the White House.
Over the December holidays and into January, he remained in the executive mansion alone while first lady Melania Trump escaped to Florida. He recalled peering out his window in a moment of loneliness to watch "machine gunners" pace around the White House grounds.
And as for Mr Number's numbers, they're heading for The Abyss.
Just about every public poll taken since the shutdown shows President Trump’s approval rate dropping. These surveys tell us a strong majority primarily blames him. The latest Post-ABC News poll drills down to ask what voters don’t like about him. The answer is: practically everything.
More Americans than ever don't like the way he's running the country, or NOT running it.
And to make matters worse they don't like him either.
More interesting perhaps for a president whose party proclaimed itself uninterested in character are the putrid ratings he gets on personal qualities. Sixty percent of registered voters view him negatively as a person, as do 63 percent of independents and 66 percent of women.
After two years of his presidency, 58 percent of registered voters (including 67 percent of independents and women) don’t think he has the temperament to be president.
And we can thank his obsession with that wall for helping to bring him down to earth.
As I predicted long before he became President, it would be his downfall.
And sure enough it has...
