Why Andrew Scheer's Lies Need To Be Exposed

It's a measure of Andrew Scheer's desperation that he couldn't even give himself a break on New Year's Day.
But was spotted at a Giant Tiger store, apparently owned by one of his Cons.
Surrounded by a small and decidedly unenthusiastic crowd.
Bashing Justin Trudeau. Again.
And as he always does, mangling the truth.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed 2019 with a warning that if Canadians re-elect Justin Trudeau this year, the federal carbon tax that’s going to take effect will only climb.
“Canadians know what Justin Trudeau is going to do. Now that his carbon tax is here, it’s only going to go up. And if he gets re-elected in 10 months, it will go up even more,” Scheer said during a New Year’s Day news conference in a Giant Tiger store in Regina.
For not only is he making it sound like a carbon tax would leave Canadians homeless and hungry...
He fails to point out that most Canadians will get more money back than they pay in taxes.
And to make matters worse, this is all that Canadian Press story has to say about that:
Trudeau says Ottawa will return 90 per cent of the money it collects from a carbon tax to Canadians.
Which not only plays into the hands of Scheer and his Con gang of foul climate change deniers.
It makes it even more obvious that we can't trust our shabby media to produce more articles like this one.
Then, as now, climate change is a political non-starter for the Conservatives. It is a decidedly liberal (and Liberal) issue to be pushed aside, along with (typically conservative) causes like ending gun control and abortion rights, for the sake of electoral victory.
Beginning in 2019, the Liberal government will implement a $20-per-ton carbon tax on provinces that haven’t implemented their own carbon reduction strategies. Later in the year, before the October election, the same Liberal government will begin mailing out cheques to the citizens of these recalcitrant provinces — a payment upwards of $900 for a family of four, courtesy of the country’s biggest carbon emitters.
In short, cutting carbon pays ordinary voters. For Conservatives, lulled by ideology and obstinacy, this is perhaps their biggest threat in the coming year and beyond.
And that if we want the truth to win out over all those Con lies, we are going to have to do it ourselves.
Starting perhaps with a simple Twitter hashtag like #Scheerlies, and building it into a giant clearing house for the truth, which would put pressure on both the Cons and the media.
We shouldn't have to do that, Scheer shouldn't lie that much.
And the media shouldn't allow him to get away with murder, for climate change denial is a crime against humanity.
But if we don't do something, Scheer could lie his way to power, and do to Canada what Jason Kenney is planning to do to Alberta, and Doug Ford is already doing to Ontario.
For Scheer is both evil and desperate.
It seems his polls are starting to slide again.
As more and more Canadians realize that whatever he is, he's no prime minister...
Happy New Year everyone! Put on the coffee, we’ve got a big year ahead. pic.twitter.com/gaOEHJnChT— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 1, 2019
Just an angry nerd, a #weakandy, a serial liar, who would torch the planet for crass political purposes.
And who along with his grubby Cons, desperately needs to be taught a lesson he'll never forget...
No comments:
Post a Comment