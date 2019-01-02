How Trump Turned The White House Into a Madhouse

Donald Trump has been holed up in the White House for days, in cold grey Washington, when he'd much rather be in sunny Florida playing golf.
He's still clinging feverishly to the hope that by shutting down the U.S. government he can force the Democrats to give him billions to build the Great Wall of Trump.
But he's getting nowhere, he's running out of time, the Democrats take over half of the Congress tomorrow. And as this tweet makes only too clear:
“General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover! https://t.co/RzOkeHl3KV— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019
He's slowly going crazy.
And anyone who still thinks that's a "president" must also be losing their marbles.
But then why should anyone be surprised at the logical outcome of this horror story?
When as Richard Cohen argues very persuasively, the morally depraved orange beast has turned the White House into a madhouse.
I drove past the White House the other day. It had been a while, and the place seemed smaller, somewhat tawdry, almost haunted. I imagined bats winging in and out, spider webs in the corners, and the president upstairs in the family quarters, talking back to the TV...
The car slowed. I thought I heard a wail from the upper floor: President Trump going mad. Or maybe I am. I would not be surprised. Trump has that effect on people.
For it has been that bad...
And while his rabid base may never abandon him...
Who can blame most sane Americans for feeling like Cohen does?
It’s hard to believe we’re into another year and he’s still the president of the United States. The shock of it has not worn off. He has never achieved normalcy. Often, when I see him on TV, I react with a kind of nausea: Him! How? I know, the electoral college. I know, a slice of three states. Yes, yes, but how did we elect such a dummy, such a liar, such a baby, such a fool, such a dirty man?
The damage Trump has done to his country is incalculable.
Trump has soiled America. He has not made it greater but, in a word, whose need is now apparent, worser. The America that previous presidents boasted about — Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on a hill” — is now a slum among nations.
As I pass the White House, it looks sad, the home of a hoarder — lies and scandals and crimes spilling out of the closets and Trump tweeting some inanity. It’s a madhouse that I’ve conjured. It’s a madman we’ve elected.
But at least now there are no more illusions...
And as Robert Mueller prepares to make our horror story Trump's nightmare...
I'm not surprised that even some Republican commentators are predicting catastrophe.
Donald J. Trump’s presidency will not survive 2019; The downward trajectory of every aspect of his tenure indicates we are headed for a spectacular political crash-and-burn — and fairly soon; His increasingly erratic and angry behavior, his self-imposed isolation, his inability and refusal to listen to smart advisers that he hired, all are leading him to a precipice;
And I'm prepared to make some predictions of my own:
The year 2019 promises to be a very scary one.
And I suppose it's possible we may not survive it.
But the story of the madman in the White House may yet have a happy ending...
