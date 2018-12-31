The Day I Died On Twitter And The Year Ahead

I was hoping for a quiet end to 2018 in Canada, because quite frankly I'm beat. The ugly year took so much out of me, I might need to be pushed across the finishing line in a wheelbarrow.
And I'm not sure I should be wildly celebrating the arrival of 2019, because it could and probably will be worse.
But one thing is for sure, for me this year ended with a bang.
When I woke up and discovered there was a rumour flying around Twitter that I had died of cancer.
I hadn't died of course. I had been confused with another Simon, a Guardian journalist, who had just died in Britain.
But although I was able to quickly clarify the situation.
And although I enjoyed some of the funny things some on Twitter said about my return from the dead...
Raising @montrealsimon from the dead appears to have been my good deed for the day.— Tina Brooks 🥂🐓 (@Pepperfire) December 30, 2018
Cured his cancer too. ;) pic.twitter.com/kXar9VjqgX
And was deeply moved by messages like this one...
My New Year's resolution.— Yvonne Fortin (@yvonne4tn) December 30, 2018
To continue to tell everyone to follow .@montrealsimon
A fierce fighter against the Cons and a funny guy.
Happy New Year Simon.#cdnpoli
I have to admit I was also a bit shaken up, because I'm a shy person and I don't like to create a fuss on Twitter about anything, especially not my fake news death.
But as I said, it did let me know how many friends I have out there. And bonus, I got a perfect excuse to explain why I was unable to write a coherent post about the year that was.
Which is just as well, since as I explained at the beginning, it probably would have finished me off. Or had me screaming for a wheelbarrow.
Or wishing I was in Edinburgh last night, marching with tens of thousands of other in the amazing Hogmanay torchlight procession...
Which this year was dedicated to the friendship between the people of Scotland and Europe.
And ended with hundreds of young people, Brexit's biggest enemies, forming a map of Scotland in a park...
Which made me wish that we had a few processions like that to light up the prevailing darkness in North America, where the mad king Trump still rules.
And Canadian Trumplings like Andrew Scheer, would turn our country into a living hell where hope goes to die.
And along with other bestial Cons like Jason Kenney and Doug Ford, would cheerfully torch the planet, even though climate change was the story of 2018.
And will without a doubt be the story of 2019 all over the world.
But the good news is that hope is still very much alive. Trump is living in the shadow of Mueller who is getting ready to strike.
Mueller is coming. And he is clearly coming for Trump. Not simply for obstructing justice but for conspiring with a hostile foreign power to win an election. This is a scandal unlike any America has ever seen.
And we will have a chance to crush the bestial Cons in this country.
And defend our precious values that keep our Canada strong, free, and beautiful.
Adam Cornick
I wouldn't want to live in any other country.
But if Canadians decide that they want to live in Con Canada, again, I do have another place to go.
And tonight, once again, I will wish that I was in Edinburgh, watching the fireworks burst over the castle...
You know, if a small country like Scotland can behave like a much bigger one, and nobody can ever question its proud rebel spirit.
Imagine what we could do in this giant one, if we all united to teach the Cons a lesson they'll never forget.
So let's do it.
Thank you for reading this blog, and for contributing so many interesting comments.
And Happy New Year everybody !!!
Why do the cons ever win an election, universally they are lead by nasty brutish people. Do we not have enough confidence in our humanity to overcome our animal instincts to survive? Okay I have an animal instict to copy things I like and I have cracked Spotify.ReplyDelete