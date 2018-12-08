The Pathetic Non Apology Of The Homophobic Bigot Jason Kenney

It takes a certain kind of religious fanatic who would work hard to prevent gay people from visiting their dying lovers in hospital.
It takes a monster to brag about it.
But Jason Kenney did both.
In the early 1990's he helped overturn a spousal rights law in San Francisco.
In the year 2000, in a campaign speech, he bragged about it.
LEAKED AUDIO: Listen to Jason Kenney (@jkenney) brag about overturning a spousal law that permitted gay men to visit their dying partners in the hospital during the AIDS epidemic. He's disgusting! #hoc #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dFvr9bweK4— Kyle Morrow (@kylemmorrow) December 1, 2018
And yesterday he apologized.
"Sure, there are things that I've done and said in my life that I regret," Kenney said Thursday at the Legislature.
"Is that [the San Francisco comments] one of them?" he was asked.
"Sure," he replied.
Sort of.
For he never says sorry, and then goes on to make it sound like he's a good friend of LGBT Canadians.
"I can tell you in 2003, and '04 and '05, you can look at the Hansard transcript and see me supporting domestic partner arrangements for dependent couples regardless of sexual orientation," he said.
"That has been my long-standing public view."
Which couldn't be more false or more obscene, when for thirty years Kenney has always been one of the worst enemies of the gay community.
He tried to get the cowboy bigot Ralph Klein to invoke the notwithstanding clause to block gay rights in Alberta.
He taunted gay people during the same-sex marriage debate, claiming they could get married as long as it was to someone of the opposite sex.
He voted against every LGBT rights bill ever to be tabled in the federal parliament, including those aimed at extending hate crime protection to gays and lesbians.
And now him and his United Conservative Party, which is riddled with bigots, are trying to undermine Gay-Straight Alliances, which help protect bullied kids in our schools.
Which in my book is unforgivable, and the mark of a coward.
You know, if Kenney wants to apologize for what he did in San Francisco, he should apologize to those he robbed of a final moment with their dying loved ones...
And maybe they'll forgive him.
But if I was them, I wouldn't.
For Kenney is a bigoted right-wing monster. The damage he has done is too great to forget and forgive.
And he deserves to live in infamy forever...
