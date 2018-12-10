How A Poll Almost Ruined The Start Of My Holiday Season

As you can probably tell from the sporadic state of my blogging, I am rapidly approaching Christmas mode, where I try to think about only nice things, and have as much fun as possible.
So when I was skating the other day, I was dreaming about how at this time next year, the Cons will be splattered all over the ice.
Judging by the way their polls have been tanking.
Only to go home, and get a horrible shock.
It seems the Cons aren't tanking, they're heading for a majority!!!
The federal Conservative party would win a majority is an election was held today, a new poll shows. In a recent random sampling, 43% said they would vote conservative, while 34% would cast a Liberal ballot.
“The Conservatives have a strong and steady lead over the Liberals as we go into the New Year,” said Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research, which conducted the survey.
And I must admit I was stunned. How could this be? One moment the Cons were trailing by about six points in all the other polls. And now just a few days later they're leading by nine?
And so soon after that great economic news.
Which left Scheer looking like an idiot...
And left me wondering, do Canadians really want that loser for Prime Minister?
Then I realized it was in the Sun, it was a Forum poll. And I read what Eric Grenier had to say about that:
And how Forum polls compared to others:Another Forum poll is out, showing numbers out of step with everyone else and some rather curious demographic results. Rather than go into it again, I'll point you to my previous threads on this topic. Like this one: https://t.co/Wv5Au6f1aR— Éric Grenier (@EricGrenierCBC) December 10, 2018
And what Angus Johnson also had to say.
And then I read this and I wasn't worried anymore.
For there is no way that more millennials would be supporting the Cons than the Liberals. Or that almost as many women would be supporting the Harper Party than the Trudeau Party.
And then I felt much better. The universe is unfolding as it should again.
Why doesn't Grenier drop Forum/Sun from the aggregate if they're basically the equivalent of Rasmussen or Fox News? CTV ran a Twitter poll that purportedly showed 86% of Canadians rejected the U.N. Migration Compact. That's basically the equivalent of a BuzzFeed personality quiz asking which hockey mascot fits your astrological sign. The Cons/GOP really do occupy their own special universe, with their own fuzzy math, revisionist history and alternative facts. Trump gave himself an "A plus plus plus" as president and has already declared he's going to get cheated out of a Nobel Peace Prize too. Perhaps Scheer is getting the same report card from the Canadian equivalent of Karl Rove.ReplyDelete
This is not to say we should rest on our laurels. The only poll that matters is election day, and the Liberals need to make a compelling case to vote for them. the cons will continue to go neg and that resonates with a lot of simpletons, like the ones concerned with the non-binding migrant compact.ReplyDelete