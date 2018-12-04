Tuesday, December 04, 2018
COP24 And The Start Of The Final Battle To Save The Planet
It definitely doesn't look like the ideal place to hold a climate change conference.
The Polish city of Katowice, the centre of the country's coal industry.
Where even though between November and May smog can hang heavy in the air, most Polish leaders aren't sorry, they're proud of serving King Coal so faithfully.
But nevertheless it is the site of the COP24 UN climate conference, where many people including David Attenborough, believe we're running out of time to stop human civilization from collapsing.
It's a powerful message.
But Attenborough was recently accused by George Monbiot of "betraying the living world."
So who knows whether it will register.
Famed British naturalist Sir David Attenborough told the UN climate conference in Poland on Monday that the "collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizons" if no urgent action is taken against global warming.
When so many humans have shown they can live happily in denial.
And one must walk a narrow line between raising the alarm, and avoiding making people feel that the struggle against climate change is hopeless.
"If you overwhelm people, there's some evidence that they can end up in some fatalistic mindset and feel unempowered," Mildenberger said.
"The trick is to communicate the seriousness of the climate threat … with a sense of empowering people to take action."
Which is something some dirty old toxic Trudeau haters in this country never learn...
But Attenborough on the other hand definitely did get this right.
"We have all been living beyond our means. It's a perfectly simple thing. We knew not what we did," he said. "We have let down the young generation, and they know it, and they are angry."
I can feel that anger rising,
In Australia, school children have been defying their government.
In London, activists from Extinction Rebellion have been blocking bridges into the city...
Inviting the police to arrest as many of them as possible.
All over the world ordinary people are getting involved...
And this is what I think it all means:
The new generation will fight for the future of the planet like no generation before ever did, because climate change threatens THEIR future and the future of THEIR children.
In this country these Con climate change deniers are going to feel the heat...
And will pay a heavy political price for their failure to do anything to try to save our precious planet, our Earth, our only home.
You know, last Sunday evening it was a balmy 10 degrees in my neighbourhood, and a friend and I were sitting on a pier watching the sun go down....
At some point, after smoking a joint, my friend said "it looks like the end of the world."
And I said "no, I think it looks like the end of the Cons."
And now I think we're both right eh?
So much time has been wasted, there has been so much denial.
But the final battle to save the planet is about to begin in earnest. It will be apocalyptic.
And failure is not an option...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment