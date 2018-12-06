The Day Andrew Scheer Exposed His Far Right Face

A long time ago I started warning people that Andrew Scheer was not what he appeared to be. He was an alt-right sympathizer and a threat to this country and its values.
Some laughed at that warning, finding it impossible to imagine that the apparently bland nerd with the creepy smile could threaten anyone or anything.
Well Scheer has now revealed or exposed himself, and this is who he really is.
Justin Trudeau wants to give up Canadian sovereignty to an unelected international body. Say NO to the U.N. Global Compact for Migration: https://t.co/YbSdVtoVy6 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/s7EOwJUCPB— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) December 5, 2018
Our very own would be Donald Trump. A Trumpling who is trying to make us believe that a U.N. agreement which aims to promote international co-operation, is a threat to our sovereignty.
When it's no such thing. Even Chris Alexander, Stephen Harper's former immigration minister, knows that:
Scheer’s statement is factually incorrect: this Compact is a political declaration, not a legally binding treaty: it has no impact on our sovereignty. Canada has always been a champion & example of safe, orderly & regular migration. https://t.co/wfk7VqAKJU— Chris Alexander (@calxandr) December 4, 2018
And so does Andrew Coyne, who calls Scheer's statement a deeply disturbing attempt to pander to the hard right.
Since he became Conservative leader, it has been a matter of speculation: how far would Andrew Scheer go to pander to the populist-nationalist right, specifically on the matter of immigration?
Well now we have our answer: as far as it takes. Exploiting Liberal discomfort over the border-crossing issue was one thing. But with the Conservative leader’s embrace of far-right fear-mongering over an anodyne UN agreement on immigration, we are deep into the fever swamp. It is disturbing and frankly embarrassing to see.
As Coyne says, the U.N. Compact is just an attempt to try to bring some order to a growing human problem.
With so many people on the move — some 258 million now live outside their country of birth — there is a pressing need for states to work together. If countries attempt to deal with the pressures of immigration by dumping migrants on each other’s doorsteps, no one’s interests will be served.
It's not binding.
The compact is a statement of broad principles, not a body of law.
The text has been agreed to by all the countries of the world, except Trump's United States. And Scheer's position leaves him and his Cons in really bad company.
Scheer would put us in select company in rejecting the compact: not only Donald Trump, but the right-wing nationalist parties in Europe, such as now govern Hungary, Austria and Poland. I had not thought I would ever see the Conservative Party of Canada among their number, but you learn something new every day.
But while Coyne may be surprised, no other decent Canadians should be. For this racist attack ad should have made it clear how low the Cons are prepared to go...
And who they really are.
The tinpot Trumplings who are now not just competing with the hate mongering Ezra Levant.
But are also locked in a desperate struggle with Maxime Bernier over who is more racist and xenophobic.
With Bernier proudly claiming the title, and forcing the increasingly desperate Cons to crawl through the gutter to try to keep up.
But then, that is after all where they belong. Andrew Scheer is Canada's would be Donald Trump. He has now exposed his far right face.
And it will cost him EVERYTHING.
For we now know for sure, if we want to protect our country's sovereignty, and its values.
We must make absolutely sure that Scheer and his Cons are decisively defeated in the next election, before they poison this country further....
No comments:
Post a Comment